Julie Bowen helped rescue a hiker who fainted in a Utah national park

American actor Julie Bowen and her sister helped rescue a hiker named Minnie John who fainted in Utah’s Arches National Park last week.

The 51-year-old Modern Family actor told John that their guide had seen her fall face forward on a rock, with her glasses breaking her fall.

The injured hiker shared her experience in a three-part Facebook post, where she also shared photos of her trip.

John was travelling with her husband, Shaji, and their son, Brandon, to see the Delicate Arch, she wrote. The attraction is a 52-foot-tall freestanding natural arch in the national park.

The hiker revealed that towards the end of the trail, she felt “light-headed” as if she was going to faint.

“I was light-headed, felt like I was going to faint so I sat down on the rock,” she wrote, after which she recalls insisting her husband and son to go ahead as she rested along the trail.

“All I remember is sitting there with my head in my hands secure on the rock. Next thing I hear someone with a familiar voice kept asking me questions. I wondered if I might be watching TV,” she wrote further.

The hiker then disclosed that Bowen and her sister came to her rescue.

They cleaned her up and gave her electrolytes as the Boston Legal actor assured her she was going to be OK, John said. They used her phone to call her son and some people selflessly ran ahead to find him, about 20 minutes ahead, to let them know what had happened.

“I forgot to eat anything other than breakfast and an apple pie. I passed out because my sugar went low and dehydration!” John wrote.

She appreciated Bowen and her sister for their help. “Love you Julie and Annie and now I have become famous for one minute for my antics!” she wrote.

“Daredevil or dumb as can be, I still consider this trek up the mountain as one of my proudest achievements in my life. Sometimes you need to take those chances in life to live to experience heights and depths,” John added.