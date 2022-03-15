Kim Kardashian has told Kanye West to “stop” the “narrative” that she doesn’t allow him to see his children.

The reality TV star and rapper share four children – North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm – but are currently in the process of divorcing, with a judge ruling that Kardashian was “legally single” earlier this month.

On Monday (14 March), West shared a picture to Instagram of three pin badges of West, Kardashian and an alien.

“This was on my daughters back pack when I was ‘allowed’ to see her last week,” the rapper wrote.

“This is why I go so hard for my family I am wired to protect my family at all cost As the priest of my home Don’t worry Northy God is still alive.”

However, in a since-deleted comment on the post, Kardashian refuted West’s claim.

“Please stop this narrative, you were just here this morning picking up the kids for school,” she wrote. The comment was captured by the @commentsbycelebs Instagram page.

The Independent has contacted West’s representatives for comment.

It’s not the first time West has said that Kardashian is keeping him from his children.

In January, he shared a video to Instagram claiming that he “wasn’t allowed to know” where Chicago’s birthday party was. However, he ended up attending the event.

Recently, West has criticised Kardashian’s decision to allow North to have her own TikTok page, with the reality TV star responding that her ex-husband’s “constant attacks” were “actually more hurtful than any TikTok North might create”.

“As the parent who is the main provider and caregiver for our children, I am doing my best to protect our daughter while also allowing her to express her creativity in the medium that she wishes with adult supervision – because it brings her happiness,” Kardashian said.

After noting that she has wanted “nothing but a healthy and supportive co-parenting relationship” with West, as she believes it is what is best for their children, Kardashian said it saddened her that “Kanye continues to make it impossible every step of the way”.