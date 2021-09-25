Actor Katie McGlynn is one of the celebrity contestants taking to the dance floor for this year’s series of Strictly Come Dancing, but who actually is she?

The 28-year-old actor, who was born in Rochdale, Greater Manchester, is perhaps best known for her role as Sinead Tinker in Coronation Street from 2013-2020.

McGlynn was nominated for a BAFTA and won a ‘Best Serial Drama Performance’ at the National Television Awards for her portrayal of Tinker.

Prior to that, the actor featured as a regular cast member on Waterloo Road as well as other BBC One programmes including The Syndicate and Moving On.

Most recently, the actor has appeared in Hollyoaks as newcomer Becky Quinn.

Speaking about joining the show, McGlynn said: “It’s been so hard keeping it a secret, but I can finally say that I’m getting ready to shake my shimmy and become part of the Strictly family!

“I’m really not a dancer, but I’m so excited to learn a new skill on this crazy journey and cannot wait to slip into some sequins along the way.”

Katie McGlynn (Getty)

She added: “Although I do get to have so much fun as an actress, a lot of my roles have involved quite serious and challenging storylines, so I’m fully ready to let my hair down and do something different, even if it is completely outside of my comfort zone.

“I can’t promise that I’ll be the best, but I’m going to give it 110 per cent on the dance floor! As long as I don’t fall over I’ll be happy.”

Strictly Come Dancing airs on Saturday nights on BBC One.