Fans speculate over why Kelly Clarkson is leaving The Voice

Kelly Clarkson has announced she will be exiting her role as judge and coach on The Voice, following an eight-season run.

Since joining the singing competition show in 2014, Clarkson has won four times, including on the latest season with sibling trio Girl Named Tom.

However, on Sunday (15 May), the series’ official Twitter account welcomed Camila Cabello, who will be replacing the “Breakaway” singer as a coach for the next season – alongside Blake Shelton, John Legend, and Gwen Stefani.

While Clarkson has yet to give an official reason for her departure, fans have speculated her leave likely comes in order to make way for current projects and to spend more time with her two children.

Not only does the singer have her own NBC talk show, The Kelly Clarkson Show, but she recently joined the US version of Eurovision, American Song Contest, as a co-host with Snoop Dogg.

In a January Instagram Q&A, Clarkson had hinted at future changes in her personal and professional life.

“I’ve decided this year there’s just [going to] be a couple of changes for me that I can’t say here,” she began.

She continued: “There’s a couple things happening. I’ve been able to make more time just for me and my kiddos and still be able to work. Just where we can get away on weekends and really do some fun stuff with my kids.

“They only want to hang out with you for so long and that’s now so I got to take advantage of that. I’m excited to have more time with them. I mean I have a ton of time in the morning but I don’t know, I’m selfish. They’re fun.”

The Voice returns with season 22 on NBC this fall.