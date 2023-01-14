Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

British audiences have been graced with a new season of The Masked Singer.

Debuting on New Year’s Day, the top-secret singing competition welcomed a new batch of 13 incognito celebrities to compete in its fourth season.

During the first episode of the competition – which sees celebrities dressed in head-to-toe costumes to conceal their identity while they perform – Knitting was the first to display her talents.

Performing her rendition of Becky Hill’s song “Remember” for the panel of judges (singer Rita Ora, comedian Mo Gilligan, former Big Brother presenter Davina McCall and BBC host Jonathan Ross), Knitting narrowly escaped elimination.

Among the first-round competitors were Ghost, Jellyfish, Jacket Potato, Phoenix, and duo Cat and Mouse.

Ultimately, Ghost was this season’s first elimination, later revealing his identity as former footballer Chris Kamara.

Who is Knitting?

Knitting on ‘The Masked Singer UK’ (ITV)

Ahead of Knitting’s performance, her clue video showed her standing in a crafty scene as she cut scraps of paper into geometrical shapes.

And though she chose a contemporary song, her voice displayed a subtle maturity to it, which was reflected in at least two of the judges’ guesses: TV and radio presenter Konnie Huq and Absolutely Fabulous actor Jane Horrocks. While the other two guesses included presenter Ajo Dudu and Les Misérables actor Samantha Barks.

Following Knitting’s performance, the series’ official Twitter account shared the following riddle: “Knitting is easy, it’s the crossing of stitches. Count all your stitches, there should be 26.”

One viewer used 26 to inform their guess of former dance-pop group Steps member Claire Richards. “When you add @OfficialSteps hit track ‘5+6+7+8’ together, it equals 26,” they wrote. “It’s Claire Richards!”

Others remain stumped by Knitting’s identity, with some questioning if stand-up comedian Lucy Beaumont, former Miss-Teeq member singer Alesha Dixon or singer Sinitta was behind the “Wooly” costume.

The Masked Singer airs Saturdays at 7pm on ITV.