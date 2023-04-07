Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A number of actors, comedians and TV personalities have joined the voices condemning the Labour party’s controversial new campaign advert.

The ad bears a picture of prime minister Rishi Sunak, alongside the words: “Do you think adults convicted of sexually assaulting children should go to prison? Rishi Sunak doesn’t.”

To justify the claim, the advert cites the fact that “under the Tories”, 4,500 adults convicted of sexually assaulting children under the age of 16 had served no prison time.

The statistic is based on data going back to 2010, when Sunak was yet to even become an MP and Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer was serving as Director of Public Prosecutions.

The advert was shared by Labour’s main account and retweeted by a number of several Labour figures, including Starmer’s Director of Strategy. It was met with outrage from many across the political spectrum.

Actor and director Samuel West wrote: “Please withdraw this. It’s lower than low and I’m embarrassed to be a member when this is the way you campaign.”

“Nope. Unhelpful. Delete this,” wrote comedian Marcus Brigstocke.

“I can’t stand Sunak but this is horrendous Labour,” wrote the Sheffield rock band Reverend & the Makers. “Just go and f*** yourselves honestly.”

Loose Women presenter India Willoughby commented under Labour’s post: “Just horrible. What has happened to you?”

Comedian Sooz Kempner wrote: “It’s the equivalent of s***ting yourself and considering it a victory that lots of people think you stink now.”

Their voices join those of many politicians who condemned the advert on Friday.

Labour backbencher John McDonnell wrote: “This is not the sort of politics a Labour Party, confident of its own values and preparing to govern, should be engaged in.

“I say to the people who have taken the decision to publish this ad, please withdraw it. We, the Labour Party, are better than this.”

Senior Tory MP Tobias Ellwood branded the advert “appalling”, adding: “We should be better than this. I’ve called it out on my own side for stooping low and do so again now.”

SNP MP John Nicolson wrote: “This is absolutely nauseating. Politics cheapened and debased. The Labour Party wants to win, of course, but like this?”

A spokesperson for Labour said: “The Conservatives have left dangerous convicted criminals free to roam the streets.

“Labour is the party of law and order, and we will implement tougher sentences for dangerous criminals.”