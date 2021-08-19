Larry David has reportedly screamed at Alan Dershowitz over his ties to former US President Donald Trump’s administration.

The pair bumped into one another at a grocery store near Martha’s Vineyard. According to Page 6, the Harvard law professor and David proceeded to have an argument which resulted in the Curb Your Enthusiasm star “screaming” at Dershowitz.

The exchange, which was written down by a Page 6 reporter and later confirmed by Dershowitz, saw him tell David: “We can still talk, Larry”, to which David reportedly replied: “No. No. We really can’t. I saw you. I saw you with your arm around [Mike] Pompeo. It’s disgusting.”

Dershowitz went on to tell David that it was because Pompeo, a former CIA director who served in the Trump administration, was one of his former students. David reportedly replied: “It’s disgusting. Your whole enclave — it’s disgusting. You’re disgusting.”

The law professor then claimed that David “screamed” and “yelled” at him, according to Page Six.

“While he was writing bad jokes, I was helping to bring about peace in the Middle East,” Dershowitz told the publication, adding “What has he done?”

“Larry is a knee-jerk radical. He takes his politics from Hollywood. He doesn’t read a lot. He doesn’t think a lot.”

Dershowitz reportedly said he wanted to “extend a hand of friendship” to the Seinfeld co-creator “if [he] wants to talk about any of this. I won’t get into a screaming match with him. If he wants to scream, he’ll have to scream alone.”

The Independent has contacted representatives of Larry David for comment.

‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’, Larry David’s celebrated follow-up to ‘Seinfeld’, is celebrating its 20th anniversary (HBO)

Meanwhile, David recently revealed that he was “so relieved” to be uninvited from Barack Obama’s 60th birthday earlier this month that he “screamed”.

David was originally included in a 475-strong guest list to attend the former US president’s bash, but Obama scaled back the event in response to rising Covid cases in the country.

Obama’s spokesperson Hanna Hankins said the move to cut back on numbers was due to “the new spread of the Delta variant over the past week”, adding that Obama is “appreciative of others sending their birthday wishes from afar and looks forward to seeing people soon”.

In a statement to The New York Times, David has now said he had feared he would be asked to perform comedy at the event, but with only three days to prepare jokes good enough for Obama and his guests, the comic found himself with no material. “I was pretty glum when I finally called back his assistant,” David explained, before revealing that the call ended with him being cut from the guest list.

“When he told me I was eighty-sixed from the party, I was so relieved I screamed, ‘Thank you! Thank you!’ He must have thought I was insane,” David said. “Then I hung up the phone, poured myself a drink and finished my crossword puzzle.”