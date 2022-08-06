Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Only Way is Essex star Lauren Goodger’s partner has reportedly been questioned by police after an alleged assault at their child’s funeral.

The reality TV star’s newborn daughter Lorena died in July after she was born with her umbilical cord knotted twice around her neck.

As reported by The Sun, Goodger and boyfriend Charles Dury held a private funeral for Lorena on Wednesday (3 August).

However, in the early hours of Thursday (4 August) morning, Dury was reportedly arrested and taken into custody following an alleged incident in Upminster.

Goodger, 35, was reportedly taken to hospital with facial injuries and later interviewed by police officers before being released on bail.

A statement from the Metropolitan Police said: “Police were called at 00:37 hours on Thursday, 4 August to reports of an altercation at a residential address in Upminster, Essex.

“Officers attended. At the scene a woman, aged 30s, was found with facial injuries. A man, aged 25, was arrested on suspicion of assault.

“He was taken to an east London police station and subsequently bailed pending further enquiries. Enquiries continue.”

Goodger first announced that her daughter had died two days after she was born on Instagram, saying that she “could not understand” the reason for the death and asking for the media to respect her family’s privacy.

She later told said that the baby’s cause of death was still unclear.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic abuse, you can call the 24-hour National Domestic Abuse Helpline, run by Refuge, on 0808 2000 247, or visit their website here.

If you have been affected by any of the issues raised in this article, you can contact stillbirth and neonatal death charity Sands on 0808 164 3332 or email helpline@sands.org.uk. The helpline is open from 9.30am to 5.30pm Monday to Friday, and until 9.30pm on Tuesday and Thursday evenings.

You can also find bereavement support at The Lullaby Trust by calling 0808 802 6868 or emailing support@lullabytrust.org.uk.

To contact Petals to enquire about the charity’s counselling services, you can call 0300 688 0068 or email counselling@petalscharity.org.