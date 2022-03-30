Lisa Kudrow reveals which Friends star she would ‘do anything’ for

Lisa Kudrow has revealed which of her Friends co-stars she would “do anything” for.

Appearing on Ellen, Kudrow began to play a game with the talk show host where she would be asked a statement and had to fill in the blank.

One line read: “I would do anything blank asked me to,” and Kudrow immediately replied “Courteney Cox. That’s easy.”

Ellen then asked Kudrow: “More than your child?” to which Kudrow joked “You know, if he asks me something that’s inappropriate, I have to say no.”

Kudrow was appearing on the show to promote her role in animated sitcom HouseBroken. In the show, she voices a poodle who runs a support group for other dysfunctional dogs. Other stars who provide voices for the series include Sharon Horgan, Tony Hale and Jason Mantzoukas.

The Friends star previously called for a reboot of the much-loved sitcom with a new cast.

Earlier this year she said: “But a reboot... where they hired other actors? I would be for it. I would love to see what the now version of that would be.”

She also confirmed that she had no interest in reprising her role of Phoebe Buffay: “I don’t think there’s going to be a Friends reboot. I mean, not with any of us in it.”