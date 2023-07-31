Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Disney+ has released the trailer for season two of Loki, teasing Ke Huy Quan’s Marvel debut and the return of Jonathan Majors’ supervillain He Who Remains.

More than two years after its 2021 series debut, Loki picks up following the events of its predecessor, Avengers: Endgame (2019). In the latter, Tom Hiddleston’s God of Mischief worked with the Time Variance Authority (TVA) to stop superhero variants from causing mayhem in different timelines of the multiverse.

In the new teaser trailer for Loki’s second season, Owen Wilson’s Mobius and Loki (Hiddleston) pay a visit to Marvel newcomer, and recent Oscar winner, Ke Huy Quan (Everything Everywhere All At Once).

At the end of the first season, Loki found himself stuck in an unrecognisable universe ravaged by the death of He Who Remains (Majors).

“I’ve been pulled through time. Between the past and the present. If what I saw is true... there is nothing that stands between this world and utter destruction,” Loki says in a voiceover.

Scenes of other returning characters, including Eugene Cordero’s Casey, Gugu Mbatha-Raw’s Ravonna and Sophia Di Martino’s Sylvie, are shown in the trailr.

Jonathan Majors and Ke Huy Quan in ‘Loki’ season 2 trailer (Marvel Entertainment and Disney+)

Meanwhile, Victor Timely, a variant of He Who Remains, makes his grand entrance following a tease in season one.

“It’s him,” Loki announces. “War is on its way.”

Loki’s six-episode second season premieres on Disney+ on 6 October.

Majors’ return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe follows his character’s brief debut in the finale of the first season. He later featured in the new Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, which came a month before the actor, 33, was arrested and charged with strangulation, assault and harassment.

He’s since been accused of additional alleged abusive behaviour from “past romantic partners”.

Majors’ attorney has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing by the actor and maintained that the charges against him are false. However, he has been dropped from several projects.