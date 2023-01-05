Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Loose Women has been hit with dozens of Ofcom complaints from ITV viewers, over a comment made by presenter Katie Piper on the show.

The broadcasting regulator is understood to have received more than 60 complaints in response to the panellist’s reaction to a TikTok video showing a mother’s themed home interiors.

On a recent episode of the show, Katie Piper, 39, joined Kaye Adams, Judi Love and Nadia Swahala to discuss if parents should impose their lifestyle choices on their children.

The debate, sparked by a clip showing a family home inspired by Netflix’s hit show Wednesday, has resulted in 66 complaints to Ofcom, the regulator told the The Independent.

The viral TikTok video saw Rebecca Hardy, who is married to former WWE American wrestler Matthew Moore Hardy, show viewers a “day in the life of a gothic baby”, showing the home’s Addams Family-inspired decor.

After watching the clip, Katie said: “I don’t like that interior.”

She continued: “It’s all black and dark. Babies don’t like that.”

“I’m just going to put it out there it’s giving me satanic vibes, it’s giving me bad energy, it’s toxic, I don’t like it and also it’s a baby,” she said.

“The cots are tomb. You can’t put your baby in a grave.”

Hardy, the mother who posted the initial TikTok video, posted a follow-up clip, addressing the comments.

She said that the entire video was a “skit”, while showing the camera that her house is not all “black and dark”.

“At least the gothic nursery has depth and colour and warmth,” said Hardy on TikTok, before criticising the “beige moms” who “do everything monochromatically with beige and cream [colours]”.

She added: “I don’t understand how this is any different from someone decorating their baby’s nursery in monochromatic pink or monochromatic blue.”

The Independent has contacted Katie Piper for comment.