Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyArts email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Lorraine Kelly has been sharing a list of her favourite guests of 2022.

As the year draws to a close, the host of ITV morning TV staple Lorraine has spent this week’s editions of the show looking back on some highlights from the past 12 months.

Among the guests featured on Wednesday (28 December) were former prime minister Theresa May, Davina McCall, Steve Carell and Louis Tomlinson.

Fellow ITV star Alison Hammond also was named as a memorable personality on the programme, back in June. Together, they covered topics from her stint on Big Brother to her work on This Morning with Dermot O’Leary.

Kelly continued her rundown on Thursday (29 December) with a retrospective look at her chat with long-time music collaborators Michael Ball and Alfie Boe.

Also included in Kelly’s 2022 list was Scott Mitchell, the widower of Barbara Windsor. He appeared on the programme this year to speak about the EastEnders star’s final years and her journey with dementia towards the end of her life.

Then, there was a swift journey from Albert Square to Hollywood as Kelly looked back as her chat with A-list actors Julia Roberts and George Clooney.

This year, they reunited for the romcom Ticket to Paradise, thrilling audiences with their chemistry borne from a long history of professional collaboration and friendship.

A conversation with Sir Lenny Henry also made Kelly’s highlights reel for the year.

Elsewhere, Gary Barlow joined Kelly for a chat about his memoir A Different Stage, about his life in music. He also discussed the possibility of a film based on Take That’s story.

Lorraine Kelly’s roundup of the year’s best features and interviews will conclude on Friday’s (30 December) episode, on ITV at 9am. Lorraine will return for usual programming on Tuesday 3 January.