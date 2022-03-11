Lorraine Kelly has explained what was in the “suspicious” package addressed to her that led to an evacuation of ITV.

On Thursday (10 March), viewers were left confused as This Morning went off air and was replaced by a recorded compilation episode.

Police then evacuated the channel’s television studios in White City, as well as two nearby tube stations, placing a cordon around the building that prevented staff from accessing the building.

On Friday (11 March), Kelly spoke about the incident on Good Morning Britain, addressing reports of a bomb threat.

Presenter Ben Shephard said: “Lorraine, were you responsible for the evacuation?” with Kelly replying: “Oh yes I heard about this.”

Shephard asked Kelly if the item was “a pair of suspicious underwear”, to which the Lorraine host said: “No it wasn’t. So it was, apparently, so I am told, apparently somebody had sent... somebody from a film company had sent me a wee present, and it had a battery in it. And when they x-rayed it, it looked a little suspicious.”

She continued: “But it was all fine and it was all dandy.”

Speaking of the evacuation, GMB co-host Kate Garraway said that “it is lovely to know people care about you and are looking after you, isn’t it”.

Shephard quipped: “I heard the crew from ITV This Morning were thrilled to bits. It meant they all got to go outside for a couple of hours.”

Following the evacuation, a spokesperson for ITV said: “Due to a suspected security alert, the building which ITV daytime broadcast from was safely evacuated.

Lorraine Kelly clarified reports she was source of a ‘bomb threat’ at ITV (Getty Images)

“The issue has been resolved and staff have returned to the building following the all-clear from the police. We apologise for the interruption to the schedule and we have now returned to normal programming.”

The Metropolitan Police said they were called shortly after 11am on Thursday when a suspicious package was found at Wood Lane in White City.

“The area was evacuated as a precaution and White City and Wood Lane tube stations were temporarily closed,” the force said in a statement.

“The incident was stood down shortly before 12.49hrs. An investigation is ongoing.”

They later said the item had been classed as “non-suspicious”.