Love Island fever is officially upon us, with the latest run of the ITV2 show set to return next week.

After a year away from TV screens, the reality series is welcoming a bunch of fresh contestants who are hoping to find romance in a brand new Majorca villa.

One such person is 24-year-old childminder Amber Beckford.

Speaking about her decision to join the show, Amber said: “This year it definitely feels like it’s two feet in.

“I feel like now I’m most definitely ready, and wanting to look for a boyfriend.”

Amber said she will “hopefully” bring “fun” to the series, adding: “I can definitely be opinionated so I’m not sure how that’s going to go down.”

Speaking about her type, Amber said: “I don’t like guys that show off, like flashy, showy-offy guys – just have a personality and make me laugh.”

Amber’s Instagram account can be found here.

Amber Beckford is one of this year’s ‘Love Island’ contestants (Instagram)

Last year’s winners were Millie Court and Liam Reardon, who are still together.

The bookies are already placing bets on who will win the series, while you can find The Independent’s own predictions here.

Love Island returns Monday 6 June at 9pm on ITV2.