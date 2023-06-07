Love Island 2023 – live: New bombshell Whitney arrives in the villa as Tyrique and Ella share a kiss
ITV2 reality show has introduced two new bombshells within the first three episodes
Love Island is back for its 10th season, meaning two months of Turkey teeth, snakey behaviour and lots of snogging.
The new summer series featured a major twist for the launch episode as the public voted for which contestants they wanted to see coupled up, but the vote was soon criticised by many fans after the show’s Black stars were paired with each other.
Maya Jama is back on hosting duties after she made her debut on the winter edition earlier this year.
The first batch of contestants in the villa includes model Ella Thomas and semi-professional footballer Tyrique Hyde. On Tuesday (6 June), Tyrique’s revelation of how many sexual partners he’s had failed to impress the girls, before bombshell contestant Zachariah Noble chose to partner with Catherine Agbaje.
One newcomer, Molly Marsh, joins the list of “nepo babies” who have appeared throughout the show’s history, from Dani Dyer to Tommy Fury.
Find out all about the 2023 villa here and which former contestants are still together here.
And follow along for live updates...
Molly and Mitch getting in on the action too...
Had to reach for the volume myself...
“Friendzoning”... I thought that word had fallen out of fashion?
After playing toastmaster, Andre is now talking about getting manicures. Are we watching Love Island or an episode of Frasier?
Viewing figures may be way down, but some people are still digging the new series, it seems.
(That joke brought to you from the year 2020)
The age gap’s been mentioned a few times now. Can definitely see it becoming an issue further down the line.
Four years doesn’t seem like that long? Tell that to the Trump administration...
Tyrique seems to be making a stir on social media
21 and 25... can feel the micro-age-gap discourse revving up already
