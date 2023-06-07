✕ Close First Look at Love Island as contestants enter the Villa

Love Island is back for its 10th season, meaning two months of Turkey teeth, snakey behaviour and lots of snogging.

The new summer series featured a major twist for the launch episode as the public voted for which contestants they wanted to see coupled up, but the vote was soon criticised by many fans after the show’s Black stars were paired with each other.

Maya Jama is back on hosting duties after she made her debut on the winter edition earlier this year.

The first batch of contestants in the villa includes model Ella Thomas and semi-professional footballer Tyrique Hyde. On Tuesday (6 June), Tyrique’s revelation of how many sexual partners he’s had failed to impress the girls, before bombshell contestant Zachariah Noble chose to partner with Catherine Agbaje.

One newcomer, Molly Marsh, joins the list of “nepo babies” who have appeared throughout the show’s history, from Dani Dyer to Tommy Fury.

