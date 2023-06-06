Love Island 2023 – live: Bombshell’s late arrival leaves Mehdi and George vulnerable
ITV2 reality show kicked off on Monday with whole new approach to coupling up
Love Island is back for its 10th season, meaning two months of Turkey teeth, snakey behaviour and lots of snogging.
The new summer series featured a major twist for the launch episode as the public voted for which contestants they wanted to see coupled up, but the vote was soon criticised by many fans after the show’s Black stars were paired with each other.
Maya Jama is back on hosting duties after she made her debut on the winter edition earlier this year.
The first batch of contestants in the villa include model Ella Thomas and semi-professional footballer Tyrique Hyde. In last night’s episode, it was revealed that the pair already knew each other before they went in.
One newcomer, Molly Marsh, joins the list of “nepo babies” who have appeared throughout the show’s history, from Dani Dyer to Tommy Fury.
Meet all the contestants, including the new bombshell
Last night’s launch saw the arrival of Zachariah... who is going to “steal” one of the contestants in tonight’s show
Love Island can’t hide from its ugly past – what place does the series have in 2023?
Has Love Island finally given us the ick? As ITV2’s annual celebration of sun, skin and snogging returns, it’s a question many of us are asking. For the past eight years, this dating show has dominated the discourse – plonk a bunch of hot twentysomethings in a Mallorcan villa, and their actions will spark debate about everything from racism to gaslighting. Now back for its 10th series, there’s more scrutiny on Love Island than ever, but little sign it’s going anywhere either. Should Love Island change, just because society has? Or is it asking too much to want a show, where attractive gym bunnies lie around in skimpy swimwear, to be politically aware, too?
By Isobel Lewis:
Public vote for couples raises eyebrows
Love Island fans have been joking about their “shock” at the public having voted for the Black contestants on the new series to couple up.
Watch: First Look at Love Island as contestants enter the Villa
Molly is the show’s latest ‘nepo baby’. Who else has there been?
21-year-old Molly is the daughter of Janet Marsh, an actor who has had several roles in ITV’s Coronation Street over the years, and featured in series like Bodies, Where The Heart Is and Still Open All Hours.
She previously told OK Magazine that her mum had “only done small day player roles” and insisted that she has not given her daughter any advice for appearing on television.
Find out what other contestants had famous parents here:
Which Love Island couples have stayed together?
It’s the tenth season of Love Island so what better time to look back on all the couples we’ve loved and lost over the years?
Who else was quietly devastated when Dani and Jack split up? Are Ekin-Su and Davide still together?
These important questions answered and more, here:
What place does Love Island have in 2023?
Has Love Island finally given us the ick? That’s the big question pondered by The Independent’s Isobel Lewis in this comment piece.
“The suicides of two former contestants, Sophie Gradon in 2018 and Mike Thalassitis in 2019, as well as the suicide of former presenter Caroline Flack in 2020, showed that the fun wasn’t as harmless as it seemed,” Lewis writes.
“Contestants thought they were having a fun summer gossipping by a pool, but left the show to find themselves national hate figures, their social media feeds flooded with abuse. The air had been sucked out of the villa, its toxic ripple effect now impossible to ignore.”
Read more:
How long does Love Island go on for?
Love Island’s 2023 summer series is expected to run for eight weeks as usual. If the series follows the usual pattern, the grand final is expected to take place on 30 July.
If previous instalments are anything to go by, the final four couples will have visits from their families before the winners are crowned and given the chance to share or steal the £50,000 prize.
Who is the first Love Island bombshell?
Zachariah Noble is this year’s first bombshell.
He’s a 25-year-old personal trainer and basketball player from South East London. Here’s his welcome interview with ITV in full:
Why Love Island and why now?
I always say, ‘you only grow as a person when you take yourself out of your comfort zone’ and I think it’s something that’s so far out of my comfort zone, I’d be silly not to give it a go. Being 25, I’m at a crossroads where I’ve been having fun, but I also want to have the peace and harmony that comes from being with the right woman.
What do you think you’ll bring to the Villa?
I’m a very chilled out guy and I’m completely myself 100% of the time. I’m quite straightforward and never struggle making friends, I like to look after people.
What’s your ‘elevator pitch’ for why someone should want to date you?
I’d just shout out ‘What else do you need, babe?’ I’m pretty tall and I’m confident in myself. In this day and age I think being genuine is rare and I’m very genuine. What you see is what you get.
Why would you say you’re single?
I’m not going to be young forever and it would be nice to meet someone and get some good holiday pictures whilst I’m still looking half decent!
How would friends/family describe you?
I think they would say that I’m a lovely guy, hard-working, competitive, and confident. My friends would definitely say I’m the guy they can rely on to bring the banter.
Best / worst date story?
I was asked to go to a museum once on a date, but I walked around so unimpressed that I accidentally made it really apparent I didn’t want to be there. I don’t go on many dates, I haven’t been on one for quite a while so it will be nice to go on some in the Villa.
What gives you the ‘ick’?
I’ve got two and they’re both really stupid; Bad handwriting - I’ve got terrible handwriting so they’d need to have better handwriting than me and twerking, I really don’t like twerking!
Do you fall in love quickly?
I do believe in love at first sight, I think that you can sense people’s energies as soon as you meet them.
Love isn’t something you pick to be in, it’s something that happens when it happens.I wouldn’t say I’m closed off but I like things to be really natural and organic.
What are the most important things you look for in a partner?
The most important things are that someone is genuine and they also have good banter.
Tell us something not many people know about you?
My cat is a huge part of my life, I honestly love him. He’s called Frank, I named him about ten years ago - his full name is Frankie G Swagger Don I treat him as if he’s my son, I’m going to miss him so much when I’m in the Villa.
This year marks series 10 of Love Island. Do you have a favourite show moment from any of the previous seasons?
When Amy returned from Casa Amor and said to Curtis; ‘I was coming back here to tell you I loved you.’
If you had to pick two celebrities to be in the Villa with you as fellow Islanders who would they be and why?
Wonder Woman, Gal Gadot and Meagan Good. Meagan was my childhood supercrush.
If money was no object, what would be your ideal first date?
Even if money wasn’t an option, I think the first thing you want to find out is what someone is like as a person ,so you don’t want to splash too much anyway. I’d be happy with a nice person.
Jess and Ruchee have stepped forward – meaning they think they could be happier in a new couple. Enter Zachariah, the villa’s first bombshell! He’ll have 24 hours to get to know everyone before being able to “steal” a woman of his choosing. Game on...
