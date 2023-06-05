Love Island 2023 – live: New ITV series launching tonight as Maya Jama teases ‘huge twist’
ITV2 reality show takes whole new approach to coupling up
Prepare for Turkey teeth, snakey behaviour and lots of snogging, as Love Island is back for its 10th season.
The new summer series features a major twist for the launch episode as the public have been voting for which contestants they want to see couple up.
Maya Jama is back on hosting duties after she made her debut on the winter edition earlier this year.
Jama proved a warm and lively host for the winter show, which was filmed in South Africa and won by Kai Fagan and Sanam Harrinanan.
The contestants entering the villa first for the summer edition include model Ella Thomas and semi-professional footballer Tyrique Hyde. In tonight’s episode, it’s revealed that the pair already knew each other before they went in.
One newcomer, Molly Marsh, is joining the list of “nepo babies” who have appeared throughout the show’s history, from Dani Dyer to Tommy Fury.
Find out all about the 2023 villa here and which former contestants are still together here.
And follow along for live updates on the launch episode...
Meet the contestants
From gas engineer Mitchel to beautician Ruchee, here are the new islanders...
Love Island line up: Meet the contestants of the 2023 summer edition
ITV is rolling out details on the season 10 contestants, from a beautician to an estate agent
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies