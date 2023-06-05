✕ Close Watch: Behind-the-scenes at the Love Island villa ahead of new series

Prepare for Turkey teeth, snakey behaviour and lots of snogging, as Love Island is back for its 10th season.

The new summer series features a major twist for the launch episode as the public have been voting for which contestants they want to see couple up.

Maya Jama is back on hosting duties after she made her debut on the winter edition earlier this year.

Jama proved a warm and lively host for the winter show, which was filmed in South Africa and won by Kai Fagan and Sanam Harrinanan.

The contestants entering the villa first for the summer edition include model Ella Thomas and semi-professional footballer Tyrique Hyde. In tonight’s episode, it’s revealed that the pair already knew each other before they went in.

One newcomer, Molly Marsh, is joining the list of “nepo babies” who have appeared throughout the show’s history, from Dani Dyer to Tommy Fury.

Find out all about the 2023 villa here and which former contestants are still together here.

And follow along for live updates on the launch episode...