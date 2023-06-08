Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Love Island fans can’t stop talking about newcomer Whitney Adebayo’s “savage” personality.

A little over an hour to go until episode three of season 10 aired on Wednesday (7 June), it was announced on Twitter that the Love Island villa will see a new bombshell contestant making her debut on the show.

Speaking about why she entered Love Island, Whitney said in an interview ahead of her arrival: “Why not? I want to have fun and have a lit summer.”

When asked what she’ll bring to the villa, Whitney said: “Good vibes, I can be really silly and funny but I can also get deep.

“It depends on the person and the situation but I am a very adaptable person, I know how to read the room.’’

When asked why someone should date her, Whitney said: “Why would you not want to date me? I’ve got triple B’s – bum, boobs and brains.’’

Many fans are praising the London-based entrepreneur’s “sense of humour” while others are calling her “a little bit intimidating”.

“Whitney is a straight shooter and it’s hilarious to watch,” one fan wrote.

Another person added: “Whitney is the MOMENT!!!”

Whitney’s “hilarious” interaction with Mehdi Edno has also gone viral on social media.

In the clip, Whitney ends up asking Mehdi what he likes in a woman.

“Yeah I like brunettes, dark eyes,” he said.

Whitney quickly points towards her hair and says she’s wearing “a wig” before bursting out into laughter.

“I don’t know what you want,” she added.

Referring to the “awkward and funny” moment, one fan wrote: “I get the feeling Whitney is going to make a play for EVERYONE in that villa and we are here for it.”

Another person added: “Ah I love Whitney wtf!!!! She said this is a wig I dunno what you’re looking for black girls stand up this is ya queen.”

One person joked: “Whitney made it her mission to come on Love Island to promote her wig business.”

“She’s going to wreak havoc on these islanders,” a fan wrote.

When Whitney was asked what she was looking in a man in her interview, she said: “A good sense of humour, emotional depth, and makes time for me.”

Also discussing what she doesn’t want in a man, Whitney said: “Guys that bite their nails, I have a thing about nice hands. I don’t like guys in skinny jeans either.”