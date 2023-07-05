Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Love Island viewers have suggested that Tyrique is “peer pressuring” the boys to cheat on their partners during an explosive episode in Casa Amor.

The 10th series of ITV2’s popular dating series is currently in its fifth week, with the boys and girls having been split into two villas for Casa Amor, a segment of the show where they must get to know new islanders.

Tuesday (4 July) night’s show saw both camps spending time away from their couples and making new connections.

But while Tyrique decided to stay loyal to Ella, who he has been in a couple with since day one, he was seen encouraging the other boys to kiss the new girls.

In the episode, the semi-pro footballer told his fellow islanders: “It’s Casa Amor, it’s a lads’ holiday. You’ve got to do it boys. What are you doing? I’m closed off, but you’re not. Get on it.”

When Sammy, who is in a couple with Jess, told Tyrique that he didn’t know who he was more interested in out of Amber and Gabby, Tyrique told him: “I’m gonna say this once, I say kiss both of them tonight.”

“It doesn’t work like that bro,” Sammy responded. “If I kiss both of them, that’s not going to change how I feel about the pair of them or possibly mess up things with how I feel about Jess.”

However, Tyrique, 25, replied: “F*** Jess, for now. Lips them both. Just do it.”

Tyrique also encouraged Montel to kiss new girl Tink, something the account manager later said he regretted.

At home, viewers criticised Tyrique for his actions, as well as Sammy and Montel for blindly following him.

“Sammy and Montel would deffo twirl for Tyrique if he asked them to,” one commenter wrote.

“Tyrique living out his Casa dreams through Sammy is INSANE,” another tweet read.

One viewer said: “NAHH Tyrique has all these boys in a CHOKEHOLD, he ordered Montel and Sammy to go kiss their girls and they did LIKE.”

“Tyrique is a menace,” another wrote, suggesting he was “living vicariously through Sammy”.

“Tyrique said ‘JUMP’, Sammy said ‘HOW HIGH?’” one commenter said.

“Tyrique snapped his finger and told Sammy to kiss Gabby and without hesitation, he ran over and kissed her!” another tweet read. “WOW!!! His influence on these boys is stronger than 80 proof vodka.”

One viewer added: “Still can’t believe Sammy and Montel let Tyrique peer pressure them that easily. No backbone, no independent thinking, nothing.”

Many viewers compared Tyrique’s behaviour to that of series seven star Jake, who appeared on the show in 2021.

While Jake remained technically loyal to his partner Liberty on the show, he encouraged the other boys to kiss the new girls in Casa Amor.

During the show’s “movie night”, a challenge where the islanders are shown previously unseen clips from their time in Casa Amor, Jake’s behaviour was exposed, to the chagrin of the viewers and his fellow islanders.

“Tyrique is giving major Jake energy,” one viewer wrote, while another echoed: “The spirit of Jake lives in Tyrique.”

During Wednesday (5 July) night’s episode, the original islanders will be reunited and must decide whether they want to “stick” with their original couples or “twist” and come back with a new villa.

Love Island airs Sunday to Friday at 9pm on ITV2.