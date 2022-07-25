Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Love Island: Davide’s friends admit they unfollowed Ekin-Su a few times from his official Instagram account

Star’s pals also said the tiramisu gesture was a ‘big step’ for him

Ellie Harrison
Monday 25 July 2022 10:05
Comments
Davide and Ekin-Su say 'I love you'

Friends of Love Island favourite Davide have admitted they unfollowed Ekin-Su numerous times from his official Instagram account.

On Sunday’s episode of Love Island (24 July), Davide made Ekin-Su a tiramisu and the pair agreed to make their relationship exclusive.

The pair’s relationship has not always been plain sailing, though. They took a brief hiatus when Ekin-Su had a fling with bombshell Jay (who she famously crawled across the terrace to share a secret kiss with).

Speaking on Love Island’s spin-off show Aftersun, one of Davide’s friends said that the tiramisu was a “big step” for Davide, as he “doesn’t actually do it for everyone”.

When presenter Laura Whitmore asked if they thought the couple were a good match, Davide’s other friend said: “Yeah, I think they’ve shown that they’re a good match now – maybe not at the start.”

Recommended

The friend, who runs Davide’s official Instagram account, added: “We’ve unfollowed Ekin-Su a few times. We’re following each other now.”

Ekin-Su and Davide

(ITV)

Fans found this admission hilarious. “LOOL they unfollowed Ekin-Su whenever her and Davide were arguing,” tweeted one person.

“Best bit from the Aftersun – Davide’s friends saying that they have unfollowed Ekin-Su few times,” added another.

Love Island airs nightly, except Saturdays, at 9pm on ITV2.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in