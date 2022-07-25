Love Island: Davide’s friends admit they unfollowed Ekin-Su a few times from his official Instagram account
Star’s pals also said the tiramisu gesture was a ‘big step’ for him
Friends of Love Island favourite Davide have admitted they unfollowed Ekin-Su numerous times from his official Instagram account.
On Sunday’s episode of Love Island (24 July), Davide made Ekin-Su a tiramisu and the pair agreed to make their relationship exclusive.
The pair’s relationship has not always been plain sailing, though. They took a brief hiatus when Ekin-Su had a fling with bombshell Jay (who she famously crawled across the terrace to share a secret kiss with).
Speaking on Love Island’s spin-off show Aftersun, one of Davide’s friends said that the tiramisu was a “big step” for Davide, as he “doesn’t actually do it for everyone”.
When presenter Laura Whitmore asked if they thought the couple were a good match, Davide’s other friend said: “Yeah, I think they’ve shown that they’re a good match now – maybe not at the start.”
The friend, who runs Davide’s official Instagram account, added: “We’ve unfollowed Ekin-Su a few times. We’re following each other now.”
Fans found this admission hilarious. “LOOL they unfollowed Ekin-Su whenever her and Davide were arguing,” tweeted one person.
“Best bit from the Aftersun – Davide’s friends saying that they have unfollowed Ekin-Su few times,” added another.
Love Island airs nightly, except Saturdays, at 9pm on ITV2.
