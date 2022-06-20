Love Island viewers confused over Gemma detail in latest episode
‘There has to be a rule against it SURELY,’ one fan said
Love Island viewers were left confused over a decision made by Gemma in the latest episode.
The ITV2 series continued on Sunday (19 June), immediately revealing the answer to the cliffhanger ending of the previous instalment.
Newcomer Danica decided to pick Luca in the shock recoupling, leaving Gemma on her own.
However, Gemma decided to couple up with Davide.
Luca was left unhappy with Danica’s decision, instantly telling her his head wouldn’t be turned as he wanted to remain with Gemma.
To make his point clear, Luca decided not to sleep in the same bed as Danica, instead sleeping alone. But viewers were left confused when Gemma didn’t join him – and slept in the same bed as Davide.
Considering how brazen the decision was, many are wondering if there was a rule forbidding the pair to sleep in the same bed together.
“I don’t know if they’re allowed; she could’ve been told not to,” one viewer wrote.
Find the best reactions to Gemma’s decision below.
The show’s host Laura Whitmore has been forced to defend herself from criticism after she was accused of “humiliating” dumped contestant Remi Lambert on the latest episode of discussion show Aftersun.
Love Island airs at 9pm on ITV2 every day other than Saturdays.
Episodes are available to watch the following morning on BritBox.
