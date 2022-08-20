Jump to content
Love Island: Biker killed in ‘head-on collision’ with Kem Cetinay’s car, inquest hears

The coroner said a ‘suspect’ had been identified by police

Ellie Harrison
Saturday 20 August 2022 19:47
<p>Kem Cetinay</p>

Kem Cetinay

(Getty Images)

A motorcyclist who died after crashing with a car driven by Kem Cetinay was in a “head-on collision” with the Love Island star’s vehicle, an inquest has heard.

Thomas Griggs, 28, died from his injuries 40 minutes after the crash at Shepherds Hill in Romford, on 4 August, East London Coroner’s Court was told.

Cetinay, who won season three of Love Island in 2017, stopped his car at the scene and was not arrested. He has been helping officers with their inquiries as police investigate the circumstances of the incident.

A post-mortem examination found the cause of death to be multiple injuries and blunt-force trauma, coroner Graeme Irvine said.

“It is said the motor vehicle, that was a car, was travelling westbound and the motorcycle was travelling eastbound,” Irvine told the court.

“It is said this was a head-on collision between the two vehicles.”

The coroner added that a “suspect” had been identified by police.

The inquest was adjourned until 10 January 2022.

After the crash, a representative for Cetinay, 26, said in a statement: “Kem was this morning involved in a road traffic accident close to his home in the Brentwood area at approximately 11.30am.

“Tragically, a motorcyclist died in the collision. Kem has been assisting the police and is being treated purely as a witness to the incident.”

Kem Cetinay

(Getty Images)

They added: “Kem will be making no further comment on this matter aside to offer his deepest condolences, prayers and sympathies to the motorcyclist’s family and friends.”

While on Love Island, Cetinay dated Amber Davies, but the pair split up four months after leaving the villa.

Cetinay was a fan favourite thanks to his close friendship with fellow islander Chris Hughes. The pair made numerous TV programmes together after Love Island, including You vs Chris & Kem and Straight Outta Love Island. They also released the single “Little Bit Leave It”.

Cetinay has also worked as an entertainment presenter on ITV’s This Morning and starred in the 2018 series of Dancing on Ice, as well as being an ambassador for suicide prevention charity Calm (The Campaign Against Living Miserably) and becoming Childline’s first mental health campaigner in 2019.

