Where is the Love Island villa?

<em>Love Island</em> is finally back for another series of sun, romance and drama.

The hit ITV2 reality series, which is presented by Laura Whitmore, has returned to screens this week after taking a hiatus last summer due to the pandemic.

Fans will know that the eponymous villa is situated on the island of Majorca in Spain, however, its precise location is kept secret by bosses.

What is known though, is that Love Island is filmed on the eastern stretch of the island in the village of Sant Llorenç des Cardassar. For those interested at getting a closer look, the nearest airport is Palma.

The previous series – the first ever Winter edition to be hosted in South Africa – was won by Paige Turley and Finn Tapp.

Love Island 2019 contestants Show all 51 1 /51 Love Island 2019 contestants Love Island 2019 contestants All contestants [Back row] Curtis Pritchard, Amy Hart, Joe Garratt, Yewande Biala, Anton Danyluk, Lucie Donlan, Anna Vikali, Amber Gill and Tommy Fury. [Front row] Michael Griffiths, Sharif Lanre and Callum Macleod. ITV Love Island 2019 contestants Caroline Flack The presenter will once more return to host the series ITV Love Island 2019 contestants Caroline Flack "It’s a really simple show about a really complicated subject. No love situation is ever the same, no relationship is ever the same, we are all either in love, out of love, falling in love or falling out of it. It’s relatable and that is the thing that is never going to change." ITV Love Island 2019 contestants Amber Gill 21 from Newcastle Occupation: Beauty Therapist ITV Love Island 2019 contestants Amber Gill "I like tall guys who are muscly and athletic, I like people that go to the gym because that’s what I like. I want someone who is funny and that I can have fun with and doesn’t take themselves too seriously because I am daft. Looking at my past relationships, I don’t really have a type, it’s quite broad. If someone catches my eye then I’ll go for them." ITV Love Island 2019 contestants Amber Gill "I’ve got a big personality and I get on with people really well. People think I’m funny. I don’t take myself too seriously and I’m always up for a laugh. I’ll be good on challenges and dates." ITV Love Island 2019 contestants Amber Gill "I’ve never cheated. I am not planning on having a wandering eye. You’re dating someone and coupling up but if I have to go for someone else then I have to. I’d obviously tell the guy and explain I liked someone else. I’ve been cheated on several times. I’m not as naive as I was then, I’ve just learnt to be careful from it. Not everyone has your best interests at heart." ITV Love Island 2019 contestants Amy Hart 26 from Worthing, Sussex Occupation: Air Hostess/Cabin Crew Manager ITV Love Island 2019 contestants Amy Hart "I’m going there to find ‘the one’ but I’m also going there to have an amazing summer and meet amazing friends as well. I’m a real girl’s girl and I do believe in girl code. My best friends at home are my best friends because we have the same taste in alcohol but different taste in men. I hope that the girls won’t have the same taste in men as me but you don’t know what’s going to happen until you’re in there. I think you have to talk about it and really weigh up whether someone is amazing for you. They might not be and they might be better suited to someone else." ITV Love Island 2019 contestants Amy Hart "I went on a night out once and Liam from One Direction was there. We were in the VIP bit and so was he and he walked past me and I smiled and he said ‘Hey, you alright? What’s your name?’ He told us to come and sit in his booth and we had a picture together. I put it on Instagram and then my cousin who was twelve and a big One Direction fan put it on her Instagram and suddenly I was on all these international One Direction accounts. I was on Sugarscape and I was getting hate from ten-year-olds because they thought I was dating him!" ITV Love Island 2019 contestants Amy Hart "I’m a good mix of someone who can be fun and serious, I’ll be able to look after people and I’ll be able to get really stuck in with all the fun things too. Also, I am the Bridget Jones of my friendship group so I need to find someone." ITV Love Island 2019 contestants Sherif Lanre 20 from London Occupation: Chef and semi-pro rugby player ITV Love Island 2019 contestants Sherif Lanre "I’m upbeat and cheeky and outrageous with my own friends so hopefully that continues in the villa. I’m always on a mission to make people laugh. That’ll be of value in there." ITV Love Island 2019 contestants Sherif Lanre "Bro code to me is ‘Nothing leaves this circle.’ Whatever we’re talking about doesn’t need to be relayed, not just to females but to any other people outside the bro circle. Anything we speak about, we keep to ourselves. And never fight with each other about anything outside that circle. Keeping it real, really!" ITV Love Island 2019 contestants Sherif Lanre "As a chef, you’re not really front of house and not many people see you but at the moment I’m doing more service and am finding that a lot of girls are hitting on me and I’m hitting on them. I’ve even been told off by my manager!" ITV Love Island 2019 contestants Callum Macleod 28 from South Wales Occupation: Aircraft Engineer ITV Love Island 2019 contestants Callum Macleod "I’m a genuine, normal guy and up for a good laugh. I love being on holiday, I love a pool party, I just think it suits me! I’m 28 now so time is ticking, I don’t want to be left on the shelf. The whole experience is going to be great and if I meet someone, that’s what I’m here for." ITV Love Island 2019 contestants Callum Macleod "I hate cheating, I can’t stand it. I don’t understand why people want to do it. I’m all for being single, having a laugh and doing what you’ve got to do but I don’t understand why you would want to hurt someone at the same time. I’d rather just say ‘I don’t want to be with you’ and then go off. No, I wouldn’t cheat." ITV Love Island 2019 contestants Callum Macleod "Looks-wise, I like blonde and petite girls. Personality, I just like girls that let me be myself and as long as they like me for me and of course I’ve got to enjoy their personality. As long as they let me be me and don’t try and change me." ITV Love Island 2019 contestants Yewande Biala 23 from Dublin, Ireland Occupation: Scientist ITV Love Island 2019 contestants Yewande Biala "I am a terrible flirt but I’m such a girly girl and I can’t imagine stealing someone’s man in there. I don’t think I’d be that type but never say never." ITV Love Island 2019 contestants Yewande Biala "I don’t think I have a wandering eye, I’m very loyal. I’ve never cheated on anyone but I’ve been cheated on multiple times. I feel like I am less trusting as a result of that. I think I’ll definitely have my guard up." ITV Love Island 2019 contestants Yewande Biala "I’m a scientist, which is a unique job. I think people may be surprised. Every time I say that I’m a scientist, people are shocked. I think there are loads of intelligent people on reality television, last year we had Dr Alex and the year before we had Camilla Thurlow in the villa." ITV Love Island 2019 contestants Lucie Donlan 21 from Newquay Occupation: Surfer ITV Love Island 2019 contestants Lucie Donlan "I stand out and I’m different to the usual girls that might go on the show. I’m more into sports as well as being glam. I can do both, which makes me stand out compared to other girls. I’m more of a guy’s girl than a girl’s girl. I’ve got a lot of friends that are into riding bikes. I get on with those girls who are bit more tomboy-ish. I get on fine with girls, I just don’t like hanging out with girly girls too much. I like hanging out with guys because they’re into the same type of sports…. less drama really. " ITV Love Island 2019 contestants Lucie Donlan "I like the typical surfer look - blonde, long hair. Someone that has a sport so if they don’t surf, I’d love to have them boxing or snowboarding, motorcross, anything cool like that. I find sporty guys so much more attractive compared to your average guy that just chills and goes on nights out. I’d rather have someone that could come and surf with me and then I could go and do their cool sport. I want someone who will want to do fun things on the weekend." ITV Love Island 2019 contestants Lucie Donlan "I hate it when a guy loves himself. That turns me off. If they’re looking in the mirror more than I am! I had this guy who would put his music on and look at his abs in the mirror and he was being serious. I cannot deal with that." ITV Love Island 2019 contestants Anna Vakili 28 from London Occupation: Pharmacist ITV Love Island 2019 contestants Anna Vakili "I have to trust someone to be in a relationship with them but once I am, I am really loyal. I haven’t been cheated on as far as I know. I don’t think a guy can get away with cheating on me, I’ll stalk them! Since the age of seventeen I’ve been in serious relationship after serious relationship. I’ve been single for nine months now and this is the longest I’ve been single." ITV Love Island 2019 contestants Anna Vakili "I think I’m different to anyone who has been on the show before. I have the whole glam look, I’m fun but at the same time I feel like I have more to me than that. I studied hard and I’ve got my masters. I’m a pharmacist and I have a Middle Eastern background." ITV Love Island 2019 contestants Anna Vakili "I walked into a glass door as I was walking into the restaurant with a date. I banged my head and everyone in the restaurant looked. My date was walking behind me. He was laughing throughout most of the date. It was so painful and embarrassing." ITV Love Island 2019 contestants Anton Danyluk 24 from Airdrie, Scotland Occupation: Gym Owner ITV Love Island 2019 contestants Anton Danyluk "I am Scottish and I don’t think there has been a Scottish guy on the show before. I think I am the first? Laura Anderson and Camilla Thurlow both got to the final. Hopefully, I’ll get further than them and win it!" ITV Love Island 2019 contestants Anton Danyluk "I’ve never really been loyal in any of my relationships. My last relationship, I actually got caught cheating for the first time in my life and it changed everything for me. I saw how much it hurt her and what it did to her. So, for me going to into Love Island, it’s going to be the biggest test of my life. I know that if I am loyal to someone in that space of time when hot girls are being thrown in all the time then I know I can be loyal to them." ITV Love Island 2019 contestants Anton Danyluk "I’m funny, I’m very hard working and I’m really motivated and I love to encourage and motivate people. My worst traits? I can be moody and I’m definitely an overthinker. Sometimes I can be a bit selfish." ITV Love Island 2019 contestants Tommy Fury 20 from Manchester Occuptation: Boxer ITV Love Island 2019 contestants Tommy Fury "At the end of the day, if I see someone in there that I like that I feel I could have a connection with, I’ll try and pursue that without being an idiot to the other islanders. I’ll do the right thing at the right time and make my opinions known." ITV Love Island 2019 contestants Tommy Fury "A lot of girls try to reach me through Instagram but I’m a real-life guy. I’m not interested in phones or FaceTime, I like the real thing, you can never gauge someone over the phone. Sit down over a drink or a meal and chat to them face-to-face, that’s the best way for me to date because that’s how you find out what type of person they really are." ITV Love Island 2019 contestants Tommy Fury "I feel like I’ve got a unique personality and Love Island is a good place to showcase it. I’m fun, bubbly, good to get along with and just really easy-going. I won’t be afraid to go and have a splash about in the pool, I’ll mingle with people and find out about everyone because at the end of the day I’ll be living with these people for a long time so it’ll be nice to see if I have a bromance in there, along with a relationship. It’s nice to be a bit standoutish." ITV Love Island 2019 contestants Joe Garratt 22 from South East London Occupation: Catering Company Owner ITV Love Island 2019 contestants Joe Garratt "I’m fun, I’m a bit of a romantic as well and I don’t take life too seriously. I’m chilled out and I’m quite laid-back. It could be a positive or a negative that I don’t take things too seriously all the time but in a relationship that’s quite hard… Some girls don’t like that! Sometimes I joke around too much. I’m also quite indecisive and I’ll question things. I’m always late as well, I can be super late!" ITV Love Island 2019 contestants Joe Garratt "I’ve only had one girlfriend. I knew her locally but I think we started chatting through social media. I meet people in bars, that’s my go-to. I don’t really use any apps, maybe Instagram sometimes. I get more people slide into my DMs, which is weird. On Instagram I don’t really like to be the person to reach out but if someone talks to me then that’s cool. I put up enough stories that you can reply to!" ITV Love Island 2019 contestants Joe Garratt "When I’m committed to somebody, I’ve only got eyes for them. I’ve never cheated and I’ve never been cheated on. I’m not that type of guy. If I’ve got eyes for somebody then I commit to them." ITV Love Island 2019 contestants Michael Griffiths 27 from Liverpool Occupation: Firefighter ITV Love Island 2019 contestants Michael Griffiths "If I like somebody then I’ll go for it. There’s not really anything that could stop me. Everybody I meet will be a new person so they’re not going to be my best mate, so if a girl I’m speaking to is coupled up and we get on, I’m still going to talk to her. I’ll do it in a respectful way but I’m going to talk to her and let her know the situation and see where it goes from there. If she then likes me… sorry! It is how it is." ITV Love Island 2019 contestants Michael Griffiths "I’m a straight-talking guy, I’ll tell people how it is. I’m open and energetic, so I’m easy to get along with. The three worst things about me? Again, I’m a straight-talking guy and people don’t always like the truth. Even though it’s one of the best things about me, it’s also one of the worst. I’ll just say it how it is. I eat a lot, little and often, people might find that quite annoying. I’m always late!" ITV Love Island 2019 contestants Michael Griffiths "I get complimented on my smile a lot. People seem to be obsessed with my lips. I’d rate myself ten out of ten, I would have said nine but I’m a hero so it bumps it up." ITV Love Island 2019 contestants Curtis Pritchard 23 from Shropshire Occupation: Ballroom and Latin Dancer ITV Love Island 2019 contestants Curtis Pritchard "The thing that makes me the perfect Love Islander is that I’m just going to be myself. I’m going to be me. I don’t have to act like anything, I don’t have to teach anyone how to dance, like my normal job! I can just be myself and have fun." ITV Love Island 2019 contestants Curtis Pritchard "I have lived a very sheltered life because of my dancing, I’ve not done a lot of going out partying, going on dates because I haven’t had time to. Being truthful I’ve probably been on less than ten dates, maybe five dates. I have never met anyone online, I’ve never used a dating app. I’ve met everyone in person, which I think is better. All of this meeting people on social media and apps is fake. People portray their life how they want it to be and it isn’t how they truly are. I like to meet people in real life." ITV Love Island 2019 contestants Curtis Pritchard "I will be loyal. I have cheated before, but that isn’t why I split with that girlfriend. I will always be loyal from now on." ITV

Among this year’s hopefuls is civil servant Sharon Gaffka, model Aaron Francis, waitress and marketing student Liberty Poole, and PE teacher Hugo Hammond.

Tonight’s episode (30 June) of Love Island saw model Shannon Singh become the first islander to be dumped from the villa.

See the full list of contestants here.

As with last year’s series, new episodes will be broadcast six days a week on ITV2 and ITV Hub.