Love Island: Vote results revealed as two islanders prepare to be kicked out

The Love Island villa was rocked during Thursday night’s (30 June) episode as the contestants learned of the recent public vote.

After viewers were invited to vote for the series’ most compatible couple, the least popular couple’s place on the series was placed in jeopardy.

Indiyah and Dami were the first couple to be confirmed to stay, followed by Paige and Jacques. Luca and Gemma were then given the all clear, before Davide and Ekin-Su.

This left Anitgoni and Charlie, Jay and Danica, and Andrew and Tasha. The decision was then placed in the hand of the fellow islanders.

The girls will select one of the boys to remove, and the boys one of the girls. However, viewers will not find out the verdict until Friday’s (1 July) instalment.

Earlier in the episode, Gemma and Luca spent some alone time in the hideaway, before Davide and Ekin-Su went on a date to a secluded vineyard.

Michael Owen also began trending on social media, with people making jokes about the former England footballer’s reaction to Gemma’s hideaway escape.

Love Islanders gather around the fire pit during Thursday 30 June’s episode (ITV)

Love Island fans are excited for the start of Casa Amor, the point in every series when the couples are split up and a whole new villa full of singletons is introduced.

The tease at the end of Thursday’s episode revealed that Casa Amor will be starting imminently.

Love Island continues at 9pm on ITV2 on Friday 1 July.