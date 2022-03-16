Evan Rachel Wood has responded to Marilyn Manson’s defamation lawsuit after she accused him of sexually assaulting her.

Appearing on Good Morning America to discuss her new documentary Phoenix Rising, Wood affirmed that she would be standing by her allegations.

The Westworld actor told the hosts she stands by “everything that I have said about the abuse allegations”.

Asked directly whether the claims in Manson’s lawsuit were false, Wood replied: “I don’t believe I am legally allowed to comment on any of the allegations, but I am very confident that I have the truth on my side.”

Wood has alleged that the rock star raped her on the set of his music video for “Heart Shaped Glasses”.

At least 15 other women have also accused Manson of sexual assault including Game of Thrones actor Esme Bianco.

In Manson’s lawsuit accusing Wood of defamation, he has accused her of “conspiring” against him for monetary gain.

Wood and Manson – real name Brian Warner – began dating in 2006 when she was still a teenager. They were later engaged but broke up in 2010.

In Phoenix Rising, Wood also accuses Manson of forcing her to drink his blood and cutting and beating her. Manson has denied all accusations from Wood and the other women.

The Independent has contacted representatives of Manson for comment. Howard King, attorney for Brian Warner, responded: “As we detailed in our lawsuit, nothing that Evan Rachel Wood, Illma Gore or their hand-picked co-conspirators have said on this matter can be trusted. This is just more of the same. But, then again, what else would you expect from a group who have spread falsehood after falsehood about Brian and even went as far as to forge an FBI letter to further their phony claims?”

‘Phoenix Rising’ airs on Sky Documentaries on 17 and 18 March at 9pm

If you have been raped or sexually assaulted, you can contact your nearest Rape Crisis organisation for specialist, independent and confidential support. For more information, visit their website here.