Gogglebox star Mary Cook has died aged 92.

Cook’s family confirmed that she died in hospital over the weekend “with her family by her side”.

Cook became a beloved star on the popular Channel 4 programme after first appearing on the show in 2016 alongside fellow Bristolian Marina Wingrove.

News of her death was confirmed in a statement issued on Monday (23 August) by Channel 4 and Studio Lambert on behalf of Cook’s family.

“We are extremely saddened to share that Gogglebox star Mary Cook passed away in hospital this weekend at the age of 92 with her family by her side,” read the statement.

“Beloved mother, grandmother, great grandmother and dear friend to many, Mary, who worked in the hospitality trade, had been married and widowed twice.”

The statement went on to detail how Cook and her on-screen partner Wingrove met at St Monica Trust retirement village over a decade ago.

“They had joined Gogglebox in 2016 at the start of series eight and became instant fan favourites due to their brilliantly witty and often cheeky comments.”

(Channel 4)

According to the website of St Monica Trust retirement home, the pair were discovered by a Gogglebox researcher during a trip to Asda.

As quoted by the trust’s website, Wingrove recalled: “I went across to catch the bus down to Asda and this young girl comes up to me and says ‘Do you ever watch Gogglebox?’ I said, ‘Well I have done’ and she said ‘Do you want to be on it?’ I thought, ‘I’m game for a laugh, like.’

“Then she said ‘Have you got a friend?’ And like that, Mary came round the corner on her scooter.”

Cook added: “I was going shopping, so I asked them if they could wait until we got back.

“They came up to Marina’s flat, held cards up of different famous people and we had to talk about them.”

Fans have taken to social media to pay tribute to Cook and remember her as a “national treasure”.

Journalist Harrison Brocklehurst wrote on Twitter: “So sad to hear Mary Cook from Gogglebox has passed away. An absolute TV icon and a national treasure as far as I’m concerned – constant telly gold. Won’t be the same without her.

Another user added: “Absolutely devastating. I absolutely adore these two together. Thank you Mary, for the smiles, the cheekiness and the laughs.”

“So sad to hear lovely mary cook from #Gogglebox has passed away. her and marina were such a funny little duo,” wrote someone else, who accompanied the post with images of the pair throughout their time together on the series.

Cook and Wingrove were absent from Gogglebox’s recent season due to the pandemic, however, the duo returned in May’s series finale.