Who is Air Fryer on The Masked Singer? All the clues so far

Get your detective hats on, The Masked Singer UK fans, the ITV contest is back with a whole new cast of characters.

The popular series returned on 30 December, as judges/super sleuths Davina McCall, Jonathan Ross, Mo Gilligan and guest judge Charlie Simpson attempted to guess the identities of the first six contestants.

Whoever manages to get through to the final and win the competition will join previous champions including Natalie Imbruglia, Charlie Simpson, Joss Stone and Nicola Roberts.

The final six contestants were introduced on Saturday (6 January), including the mysterious Air Fryer.

Named after the kitchen appliance that took the UK by storm during lockdown, Air Fryer says: “Being on The Masked Singer is petrifying and freeing all at the same time.”

Appearing on the show for the first time, Air Fryer faced off against Bubble Tea.

The first clue showed Air Fryer in a kichen mocking “celebrity chefs”, while appearing on camera herself. “Dressed to impress / But these sparkles cost extra,” she announced.

Air Fryer on The Masked Singer (ITV)

A pair of scissors appeared on the kitchen island in one scene.

“Tonight’s performance is gonna sizzle,” Air Fryer declared.

She sang a rendition of “Kings & Queens” by pop singer Ava Max.

The panel were delighted by the performance, with Ross immediately claiming that Air Fryer had to be a professional singer. He then wondered if it was Drag Race star Ru Paul.

Praising Air Fryer for performing in her costume, Rita Ora wondered if it was food writer and model Sophie Dahl behind the mask. McCall noted the market stall in the background and thought it could be EastEnders star Jacqueline Jossa.

On social media, many viewers seemed convinced it was in fact Great British Bake Off host Alison Hammond, who has also competed on Strictly Come Dancing.

During week three’s school disco-themed competition, Air Fryer performed Europe’s “Final Countdown” and wowed the judges with their vocals.

McCall guessed that it might be Dannii Minogue, while Gilligan guessed it might be Dannii’s sister Kylie.

In the clues VT, there was an Oscar statue with cobwebs on it. Ross thought that it might suggest the celebrity was nominated for an Oscar in the past but ended up joking it was Russell Crowe. Meanwhile, guest judge Jennifer Saunders guessed it could be Pitch Perfect star Rebel Wilson. Gilligan guessed it could be X Factor star Leona Lewis.

In the extra clues segment, Air Fryer said: “I’ll tell you what, that maths less had me going around in squares,” and, “I don’t know about you, but I’ve got the most rad date ever for the Proms.”

Bubble Tea became the fourth contestant to be unmasked and exit the series, and was revealed as actor Julia Sawalha, who played Saunders’ on-screen daughter in Absolutely Fabulous.

She follows in the footsteps of Rat, who was unveiled as Strictly Come Dancing star Shirley Ballas, Chicken Caesar, who was unmasked as presenter and actor Alexander Armstrong and Weather, who was revealed to be legendary soul singer Dionne Warwick.

The Masked Singer airs on ITV on Saturday nights, with the final expected to take place in February.