The eighth contestant to be eliminated from The Masked Singer has been revealed.

In the semi-final, which aired on 5 February, Traffic Cone was voted off the show in a double elimination alongside Rockhopper.

They were revealed to be the Welsh classical singer Aled Jones .

Jones, who has a broadcasting career in TV and radio, had not been guessed by any of the judges at any stage throughout the competition.

Referring to the most recent clue shown in his VT, which mentioned jumping from a large height, Jones explained that he once performed the Snowman theme “Walking in the Air at 20,000 feet in the air.

He first recorded the song as a chorister when he was 15.

The penultimate episode of the ITV entertainment series saw all six remaining contestants perform for a place in the final.

Speaking to the channel following his unmasking, Jones called the show “bonkers and lots of fun”.

Jones said he enjoyed singing “songs I’d never normally sing”, adding it was “really, really hard” to keep the secret.

“My phone has been buzzing non-stop, but I manage to throw people off the scent,” he said.

Aled Jones was unmasked as Traffic Cone on ‘The Masked Singer’ (Getty Images)

Guesses throughout the series included Alfie Boe and Russell Watson.

Last week featured the unmasking of this series’ sixth and seventh contestants. Firework was revealed to be Jaime Winstone, while Doughnuts was unmasked as Michael Owen.

The Masked Singer concludes next Saturday at 7pm on ITV.