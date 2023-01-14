Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyArts email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

ITV has welcomed a new crop of 13 incognito celebrities to compete in the UK version of The Masked Singer.

On Sunday 1 January, the top-secret singing series, which sees a number of celebrities dressed in head-to-toe costumes to conceal their identity while they compete, began its fourth season.

During the first episode, Jellyfish was among the first batch of competitors to perform for this year’s judges panel, which consists of singer Rita Ora, comedian Mo Gilligan, former Big Brother presenter Davina McCall and BBC host Jonathan Ross.

Saving herself from elimination, Jellyfish wowed the judges and audience with her debut performance of Guns N’ Roses’s “Sweet Child o’ Mine”.

Also competing in the first round were Phoenix, Knitting and Jacket Potato.

This season’s first elimination was Ghost, who was unveiled as former football star Chris Kamara.

Jellyfish is currently still in the competition. In the meantime, here is everything we know about Jellyfish’s identity, including all the clues, judges’ guesses and more.

Who is Jellyfish?

Ahead of her first performance, Jellyfish’s clue video showed a couple of potentially helpful teasers: a sign on a beach that read, “How Loa can you Goa?”, astoundingly high heels, and a fossil of a shell.

“Let this riddle SWIM around in your mind for a little while,” the show’s official account tweeted, alongside the message: “Give me good vibes only, that’s a great salutation. Let’s love and not hate, like a funny animation.”

Jellyfish on ‘The Masked Singer UK’ (ITV)

In their first attempt at guessing Jellyfish’s identity, the judges named singer-songwriter and former X Factor champion Alexandra Burke, Coronation Street actor Michelle Keegan, RuPaul’s Drag Race judge Michelle Visage and “Love Me Like You Do” singer Ellie Goulding.

Meanwhile, fans have shared their speculations, with many naming Glee’s Amber Riley, the Masked Singer US’s latest winner. While Jellyfish’s voice certainly does sound like powerhouse Riley, it would be genuinely shocking to see her in back-to-back Masked Singer competitions.

Therefore, we’ll just have to continue watching and waiting as more clues float to the surface.

The Masked Singer airs Saturdays on ITV at 7pm.