Since the season premiere of The Masked Singer on 9 March, fans have wondered whether or not Rudy Giuliani is still on season seven.

The ex-New York City mayor was reportedly unmasked during February’s filming of season seven, prompting judges Ken Jeong and Robin Thicke to walk off stage.

According to a recent Newsweek report, Fox has confirmed that Giuliani’s appearance has not been cut from the show’s schedule, despite of his assumed absence from the premiere.

Fox Entertainment’s vice president Jean Guerin wrote in an email: “The show’s general format features three groups across the season, and like most productions, the groups are not necessarily taped sequentially, so we don’t always know the order they will air.”

Fans on Twitter have begun to speculate which mask Giuliani might be behind.

“Okay I finally got how the masked singer foremat is gonna work this season, my theory about Rudy Giuilani being the Cyclops is still valid,” wrote one user.

Others remained uncertain: “Cyclops sounded like Giuliani unless i’m trying way too hard to figure out which one he is & WHEN the dramatic unmasking will happen.”

Cyclops The Masked Singer (Fox)

“The masked singer hits sooooo different when you’re just trying to figure out which one is rudy giuliani,” added another.

Giuliani, earlier praised as “America’s Mayor” for his handling of 9/11, has now become a highly polarising figure for defending the “big lie” or Donald Trump’s claims that the 2020 US presidential election was stolen from him.

His appearance marks the second controversial unveiling on the show. The series faced criticism back in 2020 on season three when Alaska’s former governor Sarah Palin was revealed as The Bear.

New episodes of The Masked Singer air on Wednesdays at 8pm ET on Fox.