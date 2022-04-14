The Masked Singer US: Armadillo and Miss Teddy’s identity revealed as they’re eliminated
Armadillo and Miss Teddy were revealed to be TV personality Duane Chapman and singer Jennifer
TV personality Duane Chapman and singer Jennifer Holliday were the next celebrities to be eliminated from the third round of contestants on The Masked Singer after the pair was revealed to be Armadillo and Miss Teddy.
On Wednesday (13 April), the sixth episode of the season saw Armadillo and Miss Teddy compete against Ringmaster in a final sing-off to try to save their spot on the show.
However, judges Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Robin Thicke, and Nicole Scherzinger voted to save Ringmaster after her rendition of Dolly Parton’s “I Will Always Love You”.
During the episode, Armadillo dedicated a performance of “Amazing Grace” to his mother, while Miss Teddy sang Duffy’s “Mercy”.
After the three contestants delivered their solo performances, they went head-to-head in the final showdown.
Ringmaster, Miss Teddy, and Armadillo sang Blondie’s “One Way or Another”.
After the vote, Armadillo aka Dog the Bounty Hunter, was sent home first, followed by Miss Teddy.
Ringmaster joined Group One’s Firefly in the Grand Finale.
The Masked Singer continues on Wednesdays at 8 pm on Fox.
