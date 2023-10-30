Matthew Perry death – latest: Actor’s family and Friends co-stars pay tribute as 911 call released
Actor best known for playing sarcastic joker Chandler Bing in ‘Friends’ died in his Los Angeles home on Saturday
Matthew Perry’s iconic scenes from ‘Friends’
Tributes are pouring in from around the world for the actor Matthew Perry after his death aged 54.
The American-Canadian star, best known for his portrayal of sarcastic joker Chandler Bing in Friends, was found dead in his Los Angeles home on Saturday. He died in an apparent drowning in his hot tub. A 911 call captured a small portion of the police response.
Perry’s family released a statement to People, saying: “Matthew brought so much joy to the world, both as an actor and a friend. You all meant so much to him and we appreciate the tremendous outpouring of love.”
Friends co-stars Maggie Wheeler and Morgan Fairchild were among the many actors remembering Perry.
Wheeler, who played Perry’s on-off girlfriend Janice Hosenstein on the show, wrote on Instagram: “What a loss. The world will miss you Matthew Perry.”
Fairchild, who played Perry’s on-screen mother Nora Bing, said on Twitter: “I’m heartbroken about the untimely death of my ‘son’, Matthew Perry.”
Selma Blair, Paget Brewster, Octavia Spencer and Yvette Nicole Brown also shared condolences.
During a Las Vegas show, Adele thanked Perry for being “so open” with his addiction struggles.
Matthew Perry, the comic genius who wore his big, bruised heart on his sleeve
The ‘Friends’ star’s performances were a masterclass in comic timing. And in his life outside of Chandler Bing, he was disarmingly honest about his frailties and his struggles with addiction. Fiona Sturges pays tribute:
Matthew Perry, the comic genius who wore his big, bruised heart on his sleeve
The ‘Friends’ star’s performances were a masterclass in comic timing. And in his life outside of Chandler Bing, he was disarmingly honest about his frailties and his struggles with addiction. Fiona Sturges pays tribute
Matthew Perry 911 call audio released as cause of death probed
A 911 call made from Matthew Perry’s Los Angeles home on the night he died references “drowning” just before first responders arrived to find the actor unresponsive in a jacuzzi.
Perry, the actor best known for his role of Chandler Bing on Friends, was found dead in his jacuzzi in his Pacific Palisades neighborhood on Saturday. He was 54.
In the dispatch audio obtained by TMZ, a man can be heard saying, “Agent 23. Rescue 23. EMS 9 on the radio. In response to the drowning.” Other bits of the 16-minute clip were bleeped out.
Tape was put up around the home, but law enforcement sources told TMZ no drugs were found at the scene and no foul play is suspected.
His official cause of death is still under investigation.
Matthew Perry 911 call audio released as cause of death probed
The 54-year-old actor died at his Los Angeles home on Saturday
Kathleen Turner ‘very sad for Matthew’: ‘He had a good heart’
Kathleen Turner says in a new interview that she is “very sad for Matthew” after learning of the Friends actor’s passing at his home on Saturday.
She remembered her TV son — Turner played Chandler Bing’s parent on Friends — and said: “He came to see one of my Broadway shows and he came backstage. When he saw me, he yelled out, ‘Hey dad’ and everyone thought it was pretty cool. I think it was for Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf.”
Turner saw Perry “at least 10 years [ago] at some event. I liked him. He had a good sense of humour and a good heart. He liked other people, which, to me, is terribly important, especially for an actor.
“It’s extremely sad when you think about how young [he was] and a pity he couldn’t get more control.”
Hank Azaria says Matthew Perry helped him get sober: He was so caring and giving
Hank Azaria has said that Friends co-star Matthew Perry helped him to get sober, and that it was “heartbreaking” to have to watch Perry deal with drug and alcohol addiction.
Simpsons voice actor Azaria paid tribute to comedy actor Perry after the news of his death aged 54.
The 59-year-old comedian and actor starred as Phoebe Buffay’s boyfriend David in the much-loved 90s sitcom, while Perry played the witty and sarcastic Chandler Bing.
In a video posted to his Instagram page, Azaria described his friendship with Perry and said they were like brothers.
“Matthew was the first friend I made in Los Angeles when I moved there,” he said.
“I was 21 he was 16.
“We did a pilot together … we became really good friends and we were really more like brothers for a long time.
“We drank a lot together, we laughed a lot together. We were there for each other in the early days of our career and he was to me, as funny as he was on Friends and he was and other things too, in person he was just the funniest man ever.
“And every night, he was like a genius, he would start to weave comedy threads together, just hanging out – little joke here, joke there, joke here, joke there – and then by the end of the night he would weave them all together in this crescendo of hilarity.”
Perry, who appeared in TV series including The Odd Couple and Studio 60 On The Sunset Strip, had publicly discussed his recovery from an addiction to opiates and alcohol.
Azaria said: “I really loved him. A lot of us who were close to him felt like we lost him to drugs and alcohol a long time ago because as he documented in his autobiography there was so much suffering.
“I had to pick it up and put down the biography like 11 times it was so painful for me to read.
“It was really, as his, friend who loved him I knew he must be suffering, but the details of it were just devastating, just physically, emotionally, mentally, psychologically.
“You know, from a recovery perspective, I mean I’m a sober guy for 17 years. I want to say that the night I went into AA Matthew brought me in.”
Read the full tribute here:
Hank Azaria says Matthew Perry helped him get sober: He was so caring and giving
The two actors starred in sitcom Friends and David Mamet’s Sexual Perversity In Chicago in London.
Matthew Perry: Seven of the biggest revelations from Friends star’s memoir
Friends star Matthew Perry has died at the age of 54, with many now revisiting the memoir he released almost exactly a year before his death.
The star, adored for his portrayal of king of sarcasm Chandler Bing in Friends, was found dead in his Los Angeles home on Saturday 28 October.
Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing came out on 1 November 2022, and in it, Perry wrote about his famous past relationships and his time on the hit sitcom that made him famous around the world.
However, Perry also explored his widely publicised addiction to alcohol and painkillers, which resulted in him visiting rehab 15 times over his lifetime, and having a number of near-death experiences.
Here are seven of the biggest revelations from Perry’s memoir…
Seven of the biggest revelations from Matthew Perry’s memoir
‘Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing’ was released one year before his death
Watch Matthew Perry’s final line of Friends
Matthew Perry’s family break silence on his death aged 54: ‘You all meant so much to him’
Matthew Perry’s family is speaking out following the actor’s sudden death on Saturday.
Matthew was born in 1969 to his parents John Bennett Perry and Suzanne Morrison, but they split less than a year later. He was raised by his mother and father, as well as his stepfather, Dateline NBC’s Keith Morrison.
His family told PEOPLE in an exclusive statement that they are “heartbroken” by his “tragic” death.
“We are heartbroken by the tragic loss of our beloved son and brother,” the family said. “Matthew brought so much joy to the world, both as an actor and a friend.”
They added: “You all meant so much to him and we appreciate the tremendous outpouring of love.”
Andrea Cavallier reports...
Matthew Perry’s family speak out on his death
Matthew Perry died at the age of 54
Matthew Perry 911 call audio released as cause of death probed
A 911 call made from Matthew Perry’s Los Angeles home on the night he died references “drowning” just before first responders arrived to find the actor unresponsive in a jacuzzi.
Perry, the actor best known for his role of Chandler Bing on Friends, was found dead in his jacuzzi in his Pacific Palisades neighborhood on Saturday. He was 54.
In the dispatch audio obtained by TMZ, a man can be heard saying, “Agent 23. Rescue 23. EMS 9 on the radio. In response to the drowning.” Other bits of the 16-minute clip were bleeped out.
Tape was put up around the home, but law enforcement sources told TMZ no drugs were found at the scene and no foul play is suspected.
His official cause of death is still under investigation.
Matthew Perry 911 call audio released as cause of death probed
The 54-year-old actor died at his Los Angeles home on Saturday
Watch: HBO’s trailer for the 2021 ‘Friends’ reunion
Matthew Perry’s book was ranked No. 1 on Amazon on Sunday
On Sunday, Perry’s book was ranked No. 1 on Amazon, supplanting Britney Spears’ memoir, the Associated Press reported.
Unknown at the time was the struggle Perry had with addiction and an intense desire to please audiences.
“‘Friends’ was huge. I couldn’t jeopardize that. I loved the script. I loved my co-actors. I loved the scripts. I loved everything about the show but I was struggling with my addictions which only added to my sense of shame,” he wrote in his memoir. “I had a secret and no one could know.”
“I felt like I was gonna die if the live audience didn’t laugh, and that’s not healthy for sure. But I could sometimes say a line and the audience wouldn’t laugh and I would sweat and sometimes go into convulsions,” Perry wrote. “If I didn’t get the laugh I was supposed to get I would freak out. I felt that every single night. This pressure left me in a bad place. I also knew of the six people making that show, only one of them was sick.”
He recalled in his memoir that Aniston confronted him about being inebriated while filming.
“I know you’re drinking,” he remembered her telling him once. “We can smell it,” she said, in what Perry called a “kind of weird but loving way, and the plural ‘we’ hit me like a sledgehammer.”
In the foreword to Perry’s memoir, Lisa Kudrow described him as “whip smart, charming, sweet, sensitive, very reasonable, and rational.” She added, “That guy, with everything he was battling, was still there.”
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies