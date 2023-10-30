✕ Close Matthew Perry’s iconic scenes from ‘Friends’

Tributes are pouring in from around the world for the actor Matthew Perry after his death aged 54.

The American-Canadian star, best known for his portrayal of sarcastic joker Chandler Bing in Friends, was found dead in his Los Angeles home on Saturday. He died in an apparent drowning in his hot tub. A 911 call captured a small portion of the police response.

Perry’s family released a statement to People, saying: “Matthew brought so much joy to the world, both as an actor and a friend. You all meant so much to him and we appreciate the tremendous outpouring of love.”

Friends co-stars Maggie Wheeler and Morgan Fairchild were among the many actors remembering Perry.

Wheeler, who played Perry’s on-off girlfriend Janice Hosenstein on the show, wrote on Instagram: “What a loss. The world will miss you Matthew Perry.”

Fairchild, who played Perry’s on-screen mother Nora Bing, said on Twitter: “I’m heartbroken about the untimely death of my ‘son’, Matthew Perry.”

Selma Blair, Paget Brewster, Octavia Spencer and Yvette Nicole Brown also shared condolences.

During a Las Vegas show, Adele thanked Perry for being “so open” with his addiction struggles.