Tributes have begun pouring in from around the world for the actor Matthew Perry, who is reported to have died at the age of 54.

The actor, best known for his portrayal of Chandler Bing in Friends, was found dead in his Los Angeles home on Saturday, according to multiple US media reports. Police were called to his home at 4pm and found Perry unresponsive, law enforcement sources were quoted as saying.

No initial signs of foul play were found and the authorities continue their investigations, the reports said. The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed to The Independent that officers were called to the home but declined to comment further.

Actors Selma Blair, Paget Brewster, Maggie Wheeler, Yvette Nicole Brown were among those paying tribute to the Friends star.

“I’m so very sad to hear about @MatthewPerry. He was lovely to me on Friends and every time I saw him in the decades after,” wrote Paget Brewster, who played the character Kathy alongside Perry in season four of Friends.

“Please read his book. It was his legacy to help. He won’t rest in peace though... He’s already too busy making everyone laugh up there.”