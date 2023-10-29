Tributes have begun pouring in from around the world for the actor Matthew Perry, who is reported to have died at the age of 54.
The actor, best known for his portrayal of Chandler Bing in Friends, was found dead in his Los Angeles home on Saturday, according to multiple US media reports. Police were called to his home at 4pm and found Perry unresponsive, law enforcement sources were quoted as saying.
No initial signs of foul play were found and the authorities continue their investigations, the reports said. The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed to The Independent that officers were called to the home but declined to comment further.
Actors Selma Blair, Paget Brewster, Maggie Wheeler, Yvette Nicole Brown were among those paying tribute to the Friends star.
“I’m so very sad to hear about @MatthewPerry. He was lovely to me on Friends and every time I saw him in the decades after,” wrote Paget Brewster, who played the character Kathy alongside Perry in season four of Friends.
“Please read his book. It was his legacy to help. He won’t rest in peace though... He’s already too busy making everyone laugh up there.”
Octavia Spencer ‘incredibly saddened to hear of Matthew Perry’s passing'
Octavia Spencer has mourned the death of Friends star Matthew Perry on Instagram.
The Oscar-winning actor shared a tribute alongside a photo of the actor.
“His gift to the world will be remembered forever. Sending love to Matthew’s family, friends, co-stars and millions of fans around the world,” she wrote.
Actor Meredith Salenger says she knew Perry since they were teenagers
Actor Meredith Salenger shared a number of old photographs of her and Matthew Perry as well as one during the ongoing actors’ strike. Salenger had starred with Perry in the movie A Night in the Life of Jimmy Reardon.
“Oh no no no no no! Matty! Oh man. My heart breaks. Matty... Matthew and I have known each other since were were 16 years old. Oh man. No words. Rest in peace,” she wrote on X/Twitter.
Maggie Wheeler mourns Matthew Perry
Maggie Wheeler, who played Janice in Friends, has said “the world will miss” her co-star Matthew Perry.
“What a loss.The world will miss you Mathew Perry . The joy you brought to so many in your too short lifetime will live on. I feel so very blessed by every creative moment we shared,” she wrote on Instagram.
Wheeler had earlier this year said reading Perry’s memoir Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing was “sad”.
The actor said she had “many startling revelations about the ways Matthew has suffered over the years trying to wrangle his addictions” while reading the book.
“I think he’s done a tremendous job and he’s really survived the unthinkable,” Wheeler had said. “And I’m so proud of him and I’m so happy he’s here and I think it’s very brave that he’s written a book and he’s out talking about it, he’s really helping a lot of people.”
Matthew Perry opened up about his struggles while filming ‘Friends'
Matthew Perry had opened up about his struggles with addiction while filming Friends.
In his autobiography Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing, which was released last year, 53-year-old Perry revealed that he struggled with addiction and nearly died at aged 49, when his colon burst from opioid overuse.
In it, Perry said that fans of Friends can tell whether he was drinking alcohol or taking drugs “from season to season” by “gauging” his weight and noting his facial hair throughout the show.
Perry received treatment while filming the later seasons of the show and describes being picked up from filming the season seven finale, in which Chandler and Monica (Courteney Cox) get married, to return to rehab.
“‘Friends’ was huge. I couldn’t jeopardize that. I loved the script. I loved my co-actors. I loved the scripts. I loved everything about the show but I was struggling with my addictions which only added to my sense of shame,” he wrote in his memoir. “I had a secret and no one could know.”
“I felt like I was gonna die if the live audience didn’t laugh, and that’s not healthy for sure. But I could sometimes say a line and the audience wouldn’t laugh and I would sweat and sometimes go into convulsions,” Perry wrote. “If I didn’t get the laugh I was supposed to get I would freak out. I felt that every single night. This pressure left me in a bad place. I also knew of the six people making that show, only one of them was sick.”
He recalled in his memoir that Jennifer Aniston confronted him about being inebriated while filming. “I know you’re drinking,” he remembered her telling him once. “We can smell it,” she said, in what Perry called a “kind of weird but loving way, and the plural ‘we’ hit me like a sledgehammer.”
‘Friends’ made Matthew Perry one of Hollywood’s most recognisable actors
Matthew Perry’s 10 seasons on Friends made him one of Hollywood’s most recognisable actors, starring opposite Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Matt LeBlanc, Lisa Kudrow and David Schwimmer.
As Chandler, he played a sarcastic yet insecure and neurotic roommate of Joey, played by LeBlanc, before the character married Cox’s Monica.
The series was one of television’s biggest hits and found surprising popularity with younger fans in recent years on streaming services.
The series ran from 1994 until 2004. A reunion special in 2021 was hosted by James Corden and fed into huge interest in seeing the cast together again, although the HBO Max reunion was the actors discussing the show and not a continuation of their characters’ storylines.
Perry received one Emmy nomination for his Friends role and two more for appearances as an associate White House counsel on The West Wing.
Perry also had several notable film roles, starring opposite Salma Hayek in the rom-com Fools Rush In and opposite Bruce Willis in the crime comedy The Whole Nine Yards.
Comedian Lisa Ann Walter recalls Matthew Perry in ‘The Whole Nine Yards’
Comedian and actor Lisa Ann Walter, who co-starred with Matthew Perry in The Odd Couple, has remembered the actor’s performance in The Whole Nine Yards.
“In The Whole Nine Yards - Matthew Perry runs full force into a patio door - that and the scene that followed is one of the top comedic moments I’ve witnessed,” she wrote on X/Twitter.
“ I told him so when I recurred on The Odd Couple. He smiled so big I thought he’d crack his face.”
Yvette Nicole Brown talks about ‘great loss’: ‘54 is too young to go'
Yvette Nicole Brown, who starred alongside Matthew Perry in The Odd Couple, said the entire entertainment world has suffered a great loss.
“Our #OddCouple family suffered a great loss today. The entire entertainment world has,” she wrote on X/Twitter.
“I am too sad about the news to say more than this: @mattyperry4 was a sweetheart who deserved more peace in this life. 54 is too young to go. We love you, Matty!”
Warner Bros TV, which produced ‘Friends’, pays tribute to Matthew Perry
Warner Bros TV has paid tribute to Matthew Perry on social media. The studio produced Friends.
“We are devastated to learn of Matthew Perry’s passing,” said the Instagram post. “He was a true gift to us all. Our heart goes out to his family, loved ones, and all of his fans.”
Mira Sorvino pays tribute to Matthew Perry’s ‘singular wit’
Actor Mira Sorvino starred with Matthew Perry in the 1994 movie Parallel Lives.
On X/Twitter, Sorvino paid tribute to her co-star by reminiscing about his “singular wit”.
“Oh no!!! Matthew Perry!! You sweet, troubled soul!! May you find peace and happiness in Heaven, making everyone laugh with your singular wit!!!”
