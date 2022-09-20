Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Mel B digs at Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield over ‘queue jump’ row

ITV have denied that Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield skipped the queue to visit the Queen lying in state

Megan Graye
Tuesday 20 September 2022 11:31
Comments
'We would never jump a queue': Holly Willoughby and Philip Schofield on line skipping stories

Mel B made a dig at Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield over accusations that they jumped the queue to pay their respects to Queen Elizabeth II.

While being interviewed onGood Morning Britain about her MBE with show hosts Susanna Reid and Ben Shephard, Mel B brought up how Reid had queued for seven hours to see the Queen’s coffin.

“I have so much respect for you” the former Spice Girl said.

“It felt like a pilgrimage. It was an honour to be with all the other people in the queue,” Reid replied.

“No queue jumping for you,” said Mel B joked, appearing to refer to the accusation that Willoughby and Schofield skipped the queue, which had wait times of up to 24 hours, to Westminster Hall.

Recommended

Reid was quick to defend the presenters: “Some people had to work, but I was there with my mum,” she said.

ITV insisted its presenters did not “jump the queue” and were in fact there in a “professional capacity” to report on the Queen’s funeral.

A statement on the programme’s social media account said: “Hello everyone, we would like to clarify something. We asked Phillip and Holly to be part of a film for this Tuesday’s programme.

“They did not jump the queue, have VIP access or file past the Queen lying in state – but instead were there in a professional capacity as part of the world’s media to report on the event,” the statement added.

In a separate statement to The Independent, an ITV spokesperson said: “This Morning had press accreditation and like other media, Phillip and Holly were escorted to work from the press gallery by government staff. They did not file past the Queen’s coffin.

Recommended

“They were there alongside a host of other broadcasters and national press outlets for an item that will be broadcast on Tuesday’s show. Any allegations of improper behaviour are categorically untrue.”

Willoughby and Schofield addressed the claims themselves on the latest episode of This Morning.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in