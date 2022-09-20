Mel B digs at Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield over ‘queue jump’ row

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Mel B made a dig at Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield over accusations that they jumped the queue to pay their respects to Queen Elizabeth II.

While being interviewed onGood Morning Britain about her MBE with show hosts Susanna Reid and Ben Shephard, Mel B brought up how Reid had queued for seven hours to see the Queen’s coffin.

“I have so much respect for you” the former Spice Girl said.

“It felt like a pilgrimage. It was an honour to be with all the other people in the queue,” Reid replied.

“No queue jumping for you,” said Mel B joked, appearing to refer to the accusation that Willoughby and Schofield skipped the queue, which had wait times of up to 24 hours, to Westminster Hall.

Reid was quick to defend the presenters: “Some people had to work, but I was there with my mum,” she said.

ITV insisted its presenters did not “jump the queue” and were in fact there in a “professional capacity” to report on the Queen’s funeral.

A statement on the programme’s social media account said: “Hello everyone, we would like to clarify something. We asked Phillip and Holly to be part of a film for this Tuesday’s programme.

“They did not jump the queue, have VIP access or file past the Queen lying in state – but instead were there in a professional capacity as part of the world’s media to report on the event,” the statement added.

In a separate statement to The Independent, an ITV spokesperson said: “This Morning had press accreditation and like other media, Phillip and Holly were escorted to work from the press gallery by government staff. They did not file past the Queen’s coffin.

“They were there alongside a host of other broadcasters and national press outlets for an item that will be broadcast on Tuesday’s show. Any allegations of improper behaviour are categorically untrue.”

Willoughby and Schofield addressed the claims themselves on the latest episode of This Morning.