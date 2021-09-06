Michael K Williams, star of HBO series The Wire and Boardwalk Empire, has been found dead in his New York apartment, aged 54.

According to the New York Post, the actor was found by law enforcement Monday afternoon (6 September). Drug paraphernalia was also found, indicating a possible overdose, the newspaper reported.

They also indicate that Williams was found by his nephew in the living room of the apartment.

Williams rose to fame on HBO’s The Wire, playing fearsome stick-up man, Omar Little. Barack Obama once called Little his “favourite character” and “the toughest, baddest guy on the show”.

His break in the entertainment industry came through his work as a dancer, where he worked and toured with the likes of Madonna, Tupac and George Michael.

A four-time Emmy-nominated actor, Williams also had parts in The Night Of, When They See Us and Lovecraft County.

Williams also appeared in a number of acclaimed films including Inherent Vice, 12 Years a Slave and The Road.

No cause of death has yet been revealed.