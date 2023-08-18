Michael Parkinson death – latest: Presenter said ‘mutual loathing’ was reason behind infamous Helen Mirren interview
Broadcaster died ‘peacefully’ at home in the company of his family
Tributes to Sir Michael Parkinson are pouring in after the legendary broadcaster died aged 88.
Parkinson’s family confirmed the news in a statement to the BBC on Thursday (17 August).
“After a brief illness Sir Michael Parkinson passed away peacefully at home last night in the company of his family,” said the family. They have requested “privacy and time to grieve”.
Born the son of a miner in Cudworth, South Yorkshire, Parkinson started his career in local journalism, taking on roles at The Guardian and The Daily Express before he pivoted to screen roles.
Over an illustrious career that spanned seven decades, Parkinson interviewed a number of high-profile guests including Muhammad Ali, Sir Billy Connolly, and Helen Mirren.
His flagship talk show, Parkinson, ran for 11 years on the BBC starting in 1971. It was later revived in 1998, ending in 2007.
Dickie Bird recounts final conversation with Michael Parkinson
Legendary cricket umpire Dickie Bird recalled his final conversation with Parkinson, his friend of 74 years.
“I spoke to him yesterday, we had tears in our eyes and we said goodbye to each other, as if we had this feeling we wouldn’t see each other again,” he said in an emotional interview with Sky News.
Watch: Michael Parkinson's classic 'Golden Balls' interview with David and Victoria Beckham
Michael Parkinson apologised to Meg Ryan over infamous 2003 interview
Sir Michael Parkinson once welcomed Meg Ryan as a guest on his BBC chat show, in what many fans will remember as one of his most notorious interviews.
The frosty chat that ensued has become one of the most memorable interviews of all time, with Parkinson growing increasingly frustrated with the When Harry Met Sally star and vice versa.
Eighteen years later, in 2021, the TV host offered Ryan an apology over his behaviour during the interview.
See the clip here...
Frosty interaction became one of BBC’s most memorable interviews
Who was Michael Parkinson’s favourite interviewee?
Of the long list of A-listers he interviewed, Parkinson said that Muhammad Ali was his favourite.
What happened with Michael Parkinson and the Emu?
Among the clips making the rounds is the chat show host’s eccentric 1976 interview with comedian Rod Hull and Emu, in which Parkinson was “terrorised” by the puppet bird.
In the clip, Parkinson is seen introducing the pair, at which point Emu grabs him by the nose using his beak.
After the Parkinson presenter reaches out to pet the bird’s head, he is snapped at again. The puppet then begins rubbing Parkinson’s head, before pecking at him and ripping up his notes.
Read more:
Legendary presenter incurred the wrath of ‘that bloody bird’ on his BBC series
Eventually, Emu begins pecking at Parkinson to such a furious degree that the presenter is toppled off his chair.
Billy Connelly, another guest on the series, joked that he would “break [Hull’s] arm” if the bird attempted to do the same to him.
Parkinson would go on to lament his encounter with “that bloody bird”, joking that it threatened to overshadow the rest of his illustrious seven-decade career.
‘Two legends’
Also making the rounds on social media is Parkinson’s 2002 interview with the late Robin Williams.
During their chat, the duo spoke about the changes to airport security post-9/11, and Williams’ early comedic influences.
Eddie Izzard pays tribute to ‘king of the intelligent interview’
Izzard was among the first to pay tribute to the late broadcaster, sharing news of his death accompanied with the caption: “Very sad to hear that Michael Parkinson has left us. He was the king of the intelligent interview.”
Michael Parkinson interviews George Michael in hilarious exchange
In the wake of Parkinson’s death, a number of his most memorable interviews are resurfacing on social media.
One such clip is of Parkinson interviewing George Michael in 1998. The Wham! star was brought on a guest after he had been arrested over “lewd” behaviour in Losa Angeles.
The humorous exchange, in which the singer told Parkinson that he had been allowed to stay up late as a child only to watch his chat show, has delighted fans.
Michael Parkinson defined the British chat show
He hated John Wayne, riled Meg Ryan and sparred with Ali: Michael Parkinson defined the British chat show
With his relaxed charm and Yorkshire brogue, Michael Parkinson got some of the world’s biggest stars to open up. Martin Chilton pays tribute to once-in-a generation broadcaster Michael Parkinson, who has died at the age of 88
