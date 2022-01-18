The first trailer for Marvel’s forthcoming series Moon Knight has dropped – but fans are expressing scepticism about star Oscar Isaac’s British accent.

Isaac plays Marc Spector in the series, a man with dissociative identity disorder who becomes the conduit for the Egyptian moon god Khonshu.

Ethan Hawke co-stars as cult leader Arthur Harrow. Moon Knight will debut on Disney Plus on 30 March.

Viewers shared their reactions to the trailer on social media, with many commenting on Isaac’s unconventional English dialect.

“Oscar Isaac‘s British accent is simply terrible, that s*** hurt my ears,” wrote one person.

“My mind is split between appreciating how amazing Moon Knight looks and trying to digest Oscar Isaac with a British accent,” wrote another.

“Oscar Isaac’s accent in the #MoonKnight trailer is literally like ‘ello guvna wot are ya dewin?!” wrote someone else.

“Oscar Isaac’s ‘British’ accent is deeply fascinating to me,” quipped one person, while another wrote: “Giving Oscar Isaac a British accent feels like a very personal attack.”

Moon Knight is one of a number of series set to debut on Disney Plus in 2022 that are part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

She-Hulk, Ms Marvel, Secret Invasion and The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special are also currently scheduled to be released before the end of the year.