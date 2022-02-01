The Walking Dead actor Moses J Moseley has died at the age of 31.

The actor’s manager Tabatha Minchew confirmed the news of his death on Monday (31 January).

“Everyone loved Moses. He never met a stranger. He loved his fans as much as his family and friends. He was always excited to get auditions and work,” she said.

“He was a great friend for 10 years or more,” she added. “He was the kind of person who you could call in the middle of the night if you needed to talk or needed anything. He will be deeply missed by so many, his friends, family, costars and fans.”

Moseley was reportedly found dead on Wednesday (26 January) in the Hudson Bridge area of Stockbridge, Georgia.

A family member of the late actor told TMZ that they hadn’t heard from him since last Sunday.

Three days later, they filed a missing person report and contacted OnStar, which tracked his car. That’s when Moseley’s body was found.

The family said the actor allegedly died of a gunshot wound, but Stockbridge investigators are still working on finding the perpetrator, and haven’t put out an official statement regarding the circumstances surrounding his death.

Moseley was best known for his role as Mike, one of Michonne’s (played by Danai Gurira) pet zombies, on The Walking Dead in 2012 and 2015.

On Monday, AMC issued a statement on social media that said: “Our thoughts and prayers are with our #TWDFamily member Moses J Moseley.”

Moseley also starred on TV shows like Queen of the South and Watchmen, and appeared in the film Volumes of Blood: Horror Stories.