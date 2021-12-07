Mrs Brown’s Boys actor Fiona O’Carroll announces split from husband and co-star Martin Delany

‘We kind of grew apart,’ comedy star said

Jacob Stolworthy
Tuesday 07 December 2021 10:48
Comments
Mrs Brown's Boys Christmas Special 2017- trailer

Mrs Brown’s Boys star Fiona O’Carroll has announced she has split from husband and co-star Martin Delany.

The actor is the daughter of Brendan O’Carroll, who created the sitcom and plays the lead character.

She plays Maria Brown in the series, which returns for new episodes each Christmas.

Speaking about her split from Delany in RTE Guide’s Christmas preview, Fionasaid: “Myself and Martin met very young. I was 16 , and I suppose he’s all I’ve ever known and we just kind of grew apart.”

She said that the pair, who have four children together, “wanted different things”.

Recommended

Fiona added: “There were no major fights, and nobody else was involved but it was a case of not being on the same page any longer.”

“I think I hung on for as long as I did because when my own parents broke up, that was very public, and there was a lot of hurt involved there.”

‘Mrs Brown’s Boys’ star Fiona O’Carroll married Martin Delany in 2006

(Getty Images)

She said that Delany, who played Mrs Brown’s youngest son, Trevor, in the series, lives in Portugal. However, they co-parent their four sons.

“I still have a lot of love for him and I only want the best for him and I think he feels the same way about me.”

Brendan married Fiona’s mother Doreen in 1977 and split in 1999. He has been married to Jennifer Gibney, who plays Cathy Brown in the show, since 2006.

Fiona married Delany in 2006.

Recommended

In 2016, Mrs Brown’s Boys, which was once labelled “the worst sitcom ever made”, was voted the best British sitcom in a Radio Times poll.

The series returns on Christmas Day at 10.20m on BBC One. Find the highlights from the channel’s full festive schedule here.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in