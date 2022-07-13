Ms Marvel viewers were left extremely excited after noticing an X-Men Easter egg in the final episode.

The Disney+ series drew to a close on Wednesday (13 June), wit fans tuning in to see the conclusion to Kamala Khan’s standalone tale.

Hoever, it was one scene in particular that sent chills down the most die hard of Marvel fans’ spines. It occurred during a scene involving Kamala’s best friend Bruno (Matt Lintz)

Bruno informs Kamala that , after learning of her superhuman abilities, he “went back and looked at your genetic makeup again”.

He then says: “Kamala, there’s something different in your genes. Like a mutation.”

It’s after this last sentence that a cue familiar to Marvel fans plays out: the theme tune to the 1990s X-Men animated series, which prompted fan excitement to go into overdrive.

“Did I hear the theme song i think i heard when he said that one key word??” Brandon Davis, host of ComicBook.com’s Marvel Podcast Phase Zero, wrote shortly after the episode aired.

“X-MEN 97 THEME PLAYING IM LITERALLY ALL THE EMOTIONS RIGHT NOW,” another rather excited fan added.

“This scene made the Ms Marvel finale one of the best I was literally like freaking out when I heard the X-Men music holy s***,” another viewer added.

In July 2019, studio president Kevin Feige announced the mutants would become a part of the franchise, but did not go into more detail at the time.

It now seems as if the MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe) will finally folding them into proceedings following on from Patrick Stewart’s cameo as Professor Charles Xavier in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Ms Marvel is available to stream on Disney Plus. Find everything to know about Khan’s next MCU appearance, in Captain Marvel sequel The Marvels, here.