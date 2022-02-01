A Bollywood film about complicated modern relationships and a K-drama about a newly appointed juvenile court judge infamous for her dislike for youngsters are among the several Asian films and shows that will hit Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar, and Amazon Prime in February.

Starting off in South Korea is Love and Leashes — a rom-com K-Drama series about two co-workers who enter a contractual relationship as partners in consensual play, pleasure, and pain. The series will release on 11 February.

The film Gehraaiyan touches upon relationships in their various forms, navigating complex modern relations, adulting, letting go, and taking control of one’s life.

Starring Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone, the film will be released on Amazon Prime on 11 February.

Japanese fans are waiting for Child Of Kamiari Month, one of the most anticipated anime movies on Netflix. It is based on the story of a young girl who loses her mother and realises that she must attend the meeting of Gods that take place every year in the holy land of Izumo. The film is set to be premiered on 8 February.

Another Indian TV series, The Great Indian Murder, will debut on Disney+ Hotstar on 4 February. It is a new-age murder mystery web series that is based on Vikas Swarup’s bestselling novel Six Suspects.

Below is a list of films and TV shows coming to Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar, and Amazon Prime Video in Asia in December 2021:

Netflix

India

Looop Lapeta (4 February)

Korea

Love and Leashes (11 February)

Forecasting Love and Weather (12 February)

Twenty Five Twenty One (12 February)

Thirty-Five (12 February)

Juvenile Justice (TBD February)

Japan

Child Of Kamiari Month (8 February)

One Piece: Bloom In The Winter, Miracle Sakura (TBD February)

One Piece: The Desert Princess And The Pirates (TBD February)

Amazon Prime

India

Gehraaiyan (11 February)

Disney+ Hotstar

India

The Great Indian Murder (4 February)