May 2022 is quite a big month for Netflix.

As well as introducing new titles, including Mike Myers comedy series The Pentaverate, he streaming service will be bringing back one of its biggest hitters: Stranger Things.

Elsewhere, Better Call Saul will continue airing weekly episodes of its final season, and the US version of reality series The Circle will also be added throughout the month.

For those who want more Selling Sunset, a reunion episode will be added to the service, also.

Find a full list of every movie and TV series being added to Netflix in May 2022 below. Find the full list of everything beimg removed here.

NB: we compile this list ourselves with additional help from What’s on Netflix.

ORIGINAL CONTENT

Movies

4 May

40 Years Young

6 May

Along for the Ride

Marmaduke

Thar

The Takedown

TV

1 May

The Gentlemen’s League (plus new episodes every Sunday)

Love ft Marriage and Divorce season three

My Liberation Notes (new episode)

Our Blues (plus new episodes every Saturday and Sunday)

2 May

Riverdale season six (plus new episodes every Monday)

3 May

Better Call Saul season six (plus new episodes every Tuesday)

Hold Your Breath: The Ice Dive

Jump Like a Witch (plus new episodes every Tuesday)

The final season of ‘Better Call Saul’ continues on Netflix in May (Greg Lewis/AMC/Sony Pictures Television)

4 May

The Circle season four (plus new episodes every Tuesday)

Green Mother’s Club (plus new episodes every Wednesday and Thursday)

7 May

My Liberation Notes (new episode)

El Marginal season five

Summertime season three

5 May

Blood Sisters

Clark

The Pentaverate

Wild Babies

6 May

Selling Sunset: Reunion

The Sound of Magic

Welcome to Eden

8 May

My Liberation Notes (new episode)

10 May

Workin’ Moms season six

11 May

42 Days of Darkness

Brotherhood season two

12 May

Savage Beauty

13 May

Bling Empire season two

The Lincoln Lawyer

A TV version of ‘The Lincoln Lawyer’ is coming to Netflix in May (Netflix)

17 May

The Future Diary season two

18 May

Who Killed Sara? season three

20 May

Love, Death + Robots volume three

25 May

Somebody Feed Phil season five

27 May

Stranger Things season four – volume one

The penultimate season of ‘Stranger Things’ is coming to Netflix in May (Netflix)

Documentary

4 May

Meltdown: Three Mile Island

18 May

Cyber Hell: Exposing an Internet Horror

Kids

2 May

Octonauts: Above & Beyond season two

19 May

The Boss Baby: Back in the Crib

26 May

My Little Pony: Make Your Mark

Anime

16 May

Vampire In The Garden

23 May

Ghost in the Shell: Sac_2045 season two

A new TV series based on ‘The Boss Baby’ is coming to Netflix in May (Universal Pictures)

LICENCED CONTENT

Movies

1 May

Against the Sun

Awakenings

1408

Kedibone

Paycheck

Piranha

See For Me

3 from Hell

3 May

Showtime 1958

The Souvenir

Honor Swinton Byrne in ‘The Souvenir’, which is coming to Netflix in May (A24/Picturehouse)

7 May

The Amityville Theatre

Conjuring The Dead

Curse of the Witching Tree

Doctor Sleep

Haunting at the Rectory

The Last House on Cemetery Lane

Robert

Theatre of Fear: AKA Midnight Horror Show

Valley of the Witch

8 May

Hairspray (2007)

11 May

Our Father

12 May

Spontaneous

‘Spontaneous’ is coming to Netflix in May (Paramount Pictures)

13 May

Senior Year

14 May

City of Ember

19 May

A Perfect Pairing

The Photographer: Murder in Pinamar

20 May

Jackass 4.5

TV

1 May

Ackley Bridge series four

Arpo

10 May

The Drowning

‘Jackass’ fans can find more footage from ‘Jackass Forever’ in a new special coming to Netflix in May (© 2021 PARAMOUNT PICTURES. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.)

Documentary

7 May

Elon Musk: The Real Life Iron Man

I’m In Love With My Car

Leaving Africa

Wood Industry: A Business Against Nature

14 May

Beer is Cheaper Than Therapy