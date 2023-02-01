New on Netflix in February 2023: Every movie and TV series landing this month
Everything being added to service in next 28 days
February is yet another stacked month for Netflix.
Not only are there returning TV shows, including the Penn Badgley-starring drama You, there is a host of new releases hoping to find success on the streaming service.
Below, we have compiled a list of every single movie and TV show coming to both Netflix in the UK and US.
Find the full list of everything being removed from the platform this month here.
NB: The Independent compiled this list with help from What’s on Netflix.
UK
ORIGINAL TITLES
TV
2 February
Freeridge season one
3 February
Class season one
8 February
The Exchange season one
9 February
Dear David season one
My Dad the Bounty Hunter season one
You season four, part one
10 February
Love to Hate You season one
14 February
In Love All Over Again season one
Perfect Match season one
15 February
#NoFilter season one
Eva Lasting season one
The Law According to Lidia Poët season one
16 February
The Upshaws part three
17 February
A Girl and an Astronaut season one
Community Squad season one
Ganglands season two
22 February
Triptych season one
23 February
Outer Banks season three
That Girl Lay Lay season two
24 February
Who Were We Running From? season one
28 February
Too Hot to Handle: Germany season one
Movie
1 February
Infiesto
True Spirit
Viking Wolf
10 February
10 Days of a Good Man
Your Place or Mine
13 February
Squared Love All Over Again
14 February
ll the Places
A Sunday Affair
Re/Member
17 February
Unlocked
22 February
The Strays
23 February
Call Me Chihiro
24 February
We Have a Ghost
Documentary
1 February
Gunther’s Millions
8 February
Bill Russell: Legend
15 February
African Queens: Njinga
Full Swing season one
22 February
Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal
24 February
Formula 1: Drive to Survive season five
Comedy
19 February
Whindersson Nunes: Preaching to the Choir
28 February
A Whole Lifetime with Jamie Demetriou
Kids
24 February
Oddballs season two
Anime
2 February
Make My Day season one
LICENCED TITLES
TV
1 February
All Eyes on Him season one
Deadline
Girls5Eva season one and two
I Will Be Your Bloom season one
15 February
Red Rose series one
16 February
Dearest season one
The Full-Time Escapist (multiple seasons)
Movies
1 February
Come Play
Four Good Days
Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines
Zoom: Academy for Superheroes
16 February
Dead in Tombstone
Dragonheart: Battle for the Heartfire
Racing Hearts
19 February
Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway
22 February
Nocebo
23 February
An Inconvenient Love
Documentary
1 February
Adrian Dunbar’s Coastal Ireland series one
My Lover My Killer season two
16 February
I am Bolt
Comedy
9 February
Dr Jason Leong: Ride with Caution
14 February
Jim Jefferies: High n’ Dry
16 February
Greg Davies Live – Firing Cheeseballs at a Dog
Kids
1 February
LEGO Friends: Heartlake Stories
14 February
Robocar Poli: SongSong Museum season one
15 February
CoComelon season seven
16 February
Barbie Video Game Hero season one
US
ORIGINAL TITLES
TV
1 February
The Great British Baking Show: The Professionals season six
2 February
Freeridge season one
3 February
Class season one
8 February
The Exchange season one
9 February
Dear David season one
My Dad the Bounty Hunter season one
You season four, part one
10 February
Love to Hate You season one
Love is Blind: After the Altar season three
14 February
In Love All Over Again season one
Perfect Match season one, episode one-four
15 February
#NoFilter season one
Eva Lasting season one
Full Swing season one
Red Rose season one
The Law According to Lidia Poët season one
16 February
The Upshaws part three
17 February
A Girl and an Astronaut season one
Community Squad season one
Ganglands season two
21 February
Perfect Match season one, episode five-eight
22 February
Triptych season one
23 February
Outer Banks season three
24 February
Who Were We Running From? season one
28 February
Perfect Match season one, episode nine-12
Too Hot to Handle: Germany season one
Movies
3 February
Infiesto
Stromboli
True Spirit
Viking Wolf
8 February
The Substitute
10 February
10 Days of a Good Man
Your Place or Mine
13 February
Squared Love All Over Again
14 February
All The Places
A Sunday Affair
Re/Member
17 February
Unlocked
22 February
Call Me Chihiro
24 February
We Have a Ghost
Documentary
1 February
Gunther’s Millions
8 February
Bill Russell: Legend
15 February
African Queens: Njinga
22 February
Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal
24 February
Formula 1: Drive to Survive season five
Comedy
14 February
Jim Jefferies: High n’ Dry
19 February
Whindersson Nunes: Preaching to the Choir
28 February
A Whole Lifetime with Jamie Demetriou
Kids
24 February
Oddballs season two
Anime
1 February
Case Closed: The Culprit Hanzawa season one
2 February
Make My Day season one
16 February
Aggretsuko season five
24 February
Pokémon Ultimate Journeys: The Series part two
LICENCED TITLES
TV
1 February
All Eyes on Him season one
I Will Be Your Bloom season one
New Amsterdam season three and four
Survivor season 32
8 February
Chromosome 21 season one
MTV Floribama Shore season one
9 February
House of Life season one
14 February
Pasión de Gavilanes (multiple seasons)
16 February
Dearest season one
Saving My Stupid Youth season one
The Full-Time Wife Escapist (multiple seasons)
24 February
Married at First Sight season 12
The Real World season 12
28 February
American Pickers season 15
Movies
1 February
Arctic
Bad Boys
Bad Boys II
Call Me by Your Name
Eat Pray Love
Enough
Flushed Away
It (2017)
Julie & Julia
La La Land
Spanglish
Spy Kids 4: All the Time in the World
Stepmom
The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring
The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers
The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King
The Pursuit of Happyness
Tyler Perry’s I Can Do Bad All by Myself
Underworld
Warsha
3 February
The Plan (2020)
4 February
Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile
15 February
Possessed (2022)
16 February
2 Guns
47 Meters Down: Uncaged
Ouija
20 February
Operation Finale
23 February
An Inconvenient Love
Comedy
9 February
Dr Jason Leong: Ride with Caution
Kids
3 February
Thomas & Friends: All Engines Go season two
15 February
CoComelon season seven
23 February
That Girl Lay Lay season two
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies