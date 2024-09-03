New movies and TV on Netflix in September, including ‘the best film of 2024’ so far
With autumn around the corner, Netflix is about to unleash a selection of movies and TV shows to keep you on your sofa.
Among the releases in September are comedy-drama film His Three Daughters, starring Carrie Coon, Natasha Lyonne and Elizabeth Olsen, the eighth outing for Selling Sunset and a brand new series of US reality show The Circle.
There will also be the conclusion of Emily in Paris and a new season of Ryan Murphy’s anthology show Monster.
While the first series, released in 2022, focused on Jeffrey Dahmer, new episodes will tell the story of brothers, Erik and Lyle Menendez, who were convicted of the murders of their parents in 1996.
Another title being released this month is Rebel Ridge, a film being branded the best film of the year so far. Directed by Jeremy Saulnier (Blue Ruin, Green Room), the film, starring Aaron Pierre, follows a former Marine who confronts corruption in a small town when local law enforcement unjustly seizes the bag of cash he needs to post his cousin's bail.
Ater seeing the film, critic Jesse Hessenger suggested the film should get a cinema release as “people should be able to see one of the year’s best movies on the big screen“, while The Hollywood Reporter’s Brian Davids wrote: “Rebel Ridge‘ is one of my favourite films of the year, and Aaron Pierre is a full-sized movie star.”
The Independent has compiled the full list of every movie and TV show being added to Netflix in both the UK and US below – with help from What’s on Netflix. Find the rundown of everything being removed this month here.
ORIGINAL TITLES
Movies
6 September
Disco, Ibiza, Locomía – UK/US
Rebel Ridge – UK/US
11 September
Boxer – UK/US
Technoboys – UK/US
13 September
Officer Black Belt – UK/US
Sector 36 – UK/US
Uglies – UK/US
20 September
His Three Daughters – UK/US
25 September
Divorce – UK/US
26 September
Bangkok Breaking: Heaven and Hell – UK/US
A True Gentleman – UK/US
27 September
Lisabi: The Uprising – UK/US
Rez Ball – UK/US
TV
2 September
Chestnut vs. Kobayashi: Unfinished Beef (LIVE) – UK/US
3 September
Last One Standing season three – UK/US
4 September
Outlast season two – UK/US
5 September
The Perfect Couple – UK/US
6 September
Selling Sunset season eight – UK/US
9 September
Hot Wheels Let’s Race season two – UK/US
10 September
Jack Whitehall: Fatherhood with My Father – UK/US
11 September
The Circle episodes one to four – UK/US
12 September
Billionaire Island season one – UK/US
Emily in Paris season four – part two – UK/US
Into the Fire: The Lost Daughter – UK/US
Midnight at the Pera Palace season two – UK/US
14 September
Timelesz Audition Project season one (new episodes on Saturdays) – UK/US
16 September
Cocomelon season 11 – UK/US
17 September
Culinary Class Wars – UK/US
Live from The Other Side with Tyler Henry – UK/US
18 September
The Circle episodes five to eight – UK/US
Enviou – UK/US
19 September
Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story season two – UK/US
The Queen of Villains – UK/US
Twilight of the Gods – UK/US
20 September
Blood Legacy – UK/US
KLASS 95: The Power of Beauty – UK/US
24 September
Penelope – UK/US
25 September
The Circle episodes nine to 12 – UK/US
26 September
Everything Calls for Salvation season two – UK/US
Nobody Wants This – UK/US
27 September
We Were Kings – UK/US
Documentary
3 September
Untold: Hope Solo vs US Soccer – UK/US
5 September
Apollo 13: Survival – UK/US
Caught in the Web: The Murders Behind Zona Divas – UK/US
12 September
Ángel Di María: Breaking Down the Wall – UK/US
18 September
What’s Next? The Future with Bill Gates – UK/US
25 September
Jailbreak: Love on the Run – UK/US
27 September
Will & Harper – UK/US
Comedy
3 September
Phil Wang: Wang In There Baby! – UK/US
10 September
Ahir Shah: Ends – UK/US
17 September
Deon Cole: OK, Mister – UK/US
LICENCED TITLES
Movies
1 September
Aloha – US
Along Came Polly – US
Blue Giant – US
Diary of a Mad Black Woman – US
Dragnet – US
The Expendables – US
The Expendables 2 – US
The Expendables 3 – US
Fast Times at Ridgemont High – US
Field of Dreams – US
5 Centimetres Per Second – US
Jaws – US
Jaws 2 – US
Jaws 3 – US
Legends of the Fall – US
Magic Mike – US
Midnight Run – US
Paul Blart: Mall Cop – US
Paul Blart: Mall Cop 2 – US
Sonic the Hedgehog – US
Stand by Me – US
300 – US
3:10 to Yuma – US
Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit – US
5 September
I Used to Be Funny – US
7 September
Edge of Tomorrow – US
11 September
Butterfly – UK
15 September
White Nanny Black Child – UK
16 September
Entourage – US
Grave of the Fireflies – UK/US
Grave Torture – UK
18 September
The Children Act – UK
Memory (2022) – UK
20 September
Armageddon Time – UK
This Time Next Year – UK
21 September
Strawman – UK
TV
1 September
Mobile Suit Gundam SEED – UK
Mobile Suit Gundam SEED Destiny – UK
Mobile Suit Gundam SEED FREEDOM – UK
Wipeout– UK
2 September
Call the Midwifeseries 13 – US
The Hughleys – US
7 September
Poong, The Joseon Psychiatrist
15 September
Ancient Aliens season eight
Heels – US
Intervention season 23
16 September
30 for 30: Catholics vs Convicts
30 for 30: Pony Excess
30 for 30: Rand University
30 for 30: The U
30 for 30: The U part two
20 September
The Resident – UK
23 September
Batwheels – UK
