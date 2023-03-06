Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Nicholas Braun has admitted to being “sad as hell” that Succession is coming to an end.

The critically acclaimed HBO drama will return for its fourth and final season later in March.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Braun – who plays Cousin Greg – said that the cast were all “bummed” to say goodbye to Succession.

“We were expecting it while we were making the show, but you don’t believe it till [creator Jesse Armstrong] says it,” he said. “We’re all pretty bummed.”

Braun added that he was “sad as hell” on his last day of filming.

“I finished a couple of weeks ago, and it was a really tough day, you know, saying goodbye to everybody,” he said. “It’s been the greatest working experience in my life. So, saying goodbye to those people is really tough.”

However, he stressed that the season finale was “fire”.

The last episode of Succession will air in May, with showrunner Armstrong admitting as he announced the news that he was “conflicted” by the show ending.

Season 4 will see the three Roy kids face off against dad Logan (HBO)

“There’s a promise in the title of Succession,” he said. “I’ve never thought this could go on forever. The end has always been kind of present in my mind.”

Armstrong said that after considering extending the series, his team of writers decided to “do something a bit more muscular and complete, and go out sort of strong”.

Last week, the trailer for season four was released, showing the Roy children teaming up to take on patriarch Logan (Brian Cox) after he ruthlessly cut off his kids from the family’s global media empire at the end of season three.

“We were cut out behind our backs,” Kendall (Jeremy Strong) tells his two siblings, before proposing partnerships with Logan’s enemies: Stewy Hosseini (Arian Moayed), Sandi Furness (Hope David) and Nan Pierce (Cherry Jones).

Shiv (Sarah Snook) then suggests that they get into a “knife fight”, with Kendall replying: “Let’s blow it up.”

Succession returns to HBO Max in the US on Sunday 26 March. In the UK, the show will air on Sky Atlantic and NOW on Monday 27 March.