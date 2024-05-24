Nick Cannon ‘insures’ testicles for $10m after fathering 12 children with six women

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Nick Cannon has taken out a $10m insurance policy on his testicles in partnership with the men’s care brand Dr Squatch.

Cannon famously has fathered 12 children with six women. The America’s Got Talent host shares twins, Moroccan and Monroe, with his ex-wife Mariah Carey. He’s also welcomed Rise Messiah, Powerful Queen, and Golden Sagon with model Brittany Bell; Zion Mixolydian, Zillion Heir and Beautiful Zeppelin with Abby De La Rosa; Legendary Love with Selling Sunset star Bre Tiesi; Onyx with LaNisha Cole; and Halo Marie with Alyssa Scott, with whom he also shared son Zen who died of brain cancer as an infant.

In a press release, Dr Squatch said it took out an official policy via MMA/Momentous Insurance against Cannon’s family jewels.

“Haters say it’s time for me to stop having kids and put this super sperm to rest, but I’m doubling down on these valuable balls and my future kids,” said Cannon.

“Shoutout to Dr Squatch for giving my balls the credit they deserve and hooking me up with the protection I need to keep this family tree rolling! Don’t go another day without protecting and caring for your most valuable assets with Ball-to-Ball Coverage through Dr Squatch’s new Ball Care products.”

This is not the first time Cannon has used his large brood as an advertising gag. In 2022, Cannon made a “Vasectomy” cocktail in a campaign for Ryan Reynolds’s Aviation Gin that aired around Father’s Day.

At the end of the ad, Reynolds took Cannon’s cocktail, saying: “I’ll take it from here, Nick. I have three kids.” The Deadpool star then spat out his drink after Cannon told him: “I have eight.”

Nick Cannon has spoken openly about the challenges of raising 12 children ( Getty Images )

The Wild ‘n Out host has often spoken about the joys of having a big family while admitting it comes with its challenges. He told People last year that his “goal in life” is to provide for his children.

“I understand that my lifestyle isn’t typical to society and can be viewed as unorthodox in some ways. But my goal in life is just to love my kids and be there for my kids and provide for them,” he said. “Like I always say, I just love with abundance.”

Despite wanting to provide for his children, Cannon has said he struggles with time management and being able to spend time with all of them. “Being a father of multiple kids, it’s always the biggest guilt on me is that I don’t get to spend enough time with all my children,” he said on The Checkup With Dr David Agus in December 2022.

“One, because I’m constantly working, and two, because I’m just spread thin,” he said.