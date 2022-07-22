Ozzy Osbourne pulled out of an interview with Piers Morgan at the last minute after telling wife Sharon Osbourne: “I don’t want to do it.”

The Black Sabbath lead vocalist was due to appear on Morgan’s TalkTV chat show, Piers Morgan Uncensored, on Thursday (21 July), but cancelled without warning.

If it had gone ahead, it would have been his first interview since undergoing major surgery to correct an issue with his neck stemming from injuries related to his quad bike crash in 2017.

Despite having teased the musician’s appearance throughout the episode, Morgan was left having to go back on his words live on air.

“Now I’ve spent the past 20 minutes boasting about the fact that it was going to be [him] and he’s done a runner,” Morgan remarked to Sharon, who appeared in Ozzy’s place.

In response, the former The X Factor judge poked fun at her husband’s behaviour, calling him a “diva” for his demeanour since recovering from surgery.

“He’s a b*****d tonight, let me tell you. Now he’s back walking, he’s a diva. Before it was like the nicest guy: ‘Please help me do this, do that’.

Piers Morgan and Sharon Osbourne on TalkTV (TalkTV)

“Now he’s walking, he’s like ‘I don’t want to do it. I’m not this’. He’s a diva again. He thinks he’s bloody Beyoncé!”

Morgan replied: “Well, I quite like the fact he’s a diva again because it means he’s healthy again at least.”

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

Soon after in their chat, Sharon gave an update on Ozzy’s health and confirmed that he has made significant progress.

“It’s three and a half years of just nightmare, but there’s light now as he’s walking again,” she said.

“There’s no pain – [although] he’s a pain in my arse – the last operation fixed all the pain. It’s like lifting a new weight off him.”

She continued: “He’s loving life right now.”