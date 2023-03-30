Paul O’Grady death – latest news: Camilla, Elton John and Joe Lycett pay tribute after presenter dies aged 67
TV presenter known for his drag persona Lily Savage died ‘unexpectedly but peacefully’, his partner Andre Portasio said
Paul O’Grady: TV star and comedian dies at the age of 67
Fans, friends and colleagues are continuing to pay tribute to Paul O’Grady, who died on Tuesday evening (28 March), aged 67.
Queen Camilla, Elton John, Lorraine Kelly, Piers Morgan, Joe Lycett and others from the TV industry have paid tribute, as well as MPs at PMQs on Wednesday afternoon (29 March).
Dominic Raab was mocked after incorrectly paying tribute to the “incredible comic Paul Grayson”, instead of Paul O’Grady.
“Paul Grayson was an incredible comic, but he also...” Raab said during PMQs on Wednesday 29 March, before eventually correcting himself.
In 2013, O’Grady made a poignant comment on death and living past the age of 60.
Throughout his career, the TV host, known for his drag persona Lily Savage, won numerous accolades including a TV Bafta, a British Comedy Award, and a National Television Award for The Paul O’Grady Show.
He was also known for his love for animals. He lived in a farmhouse in Kent with his husband Andre Portasio along with a menagerie of animals including four dogs, goats, sheep, chickens and barn owls.
Queen ‘deeply saddened’ by death of fellow dog-lover Paul O’Grady
Camilla has shared her sadness at the news that TV presenter and comedian Paul O’Grady has died aged 67.
The Queen Consort shared a special bond with the late star, and worked closely with him in their support of Battersea Dogs & Cats Home.
She will be sharing her sympathies with Paul’s family privately in due course, the Palace said in a statement.
Full story:
Queen ‘deeply saddened’ by death of fellow dog-lover Paul O’Grady
Official statement from the Palace paid tribute to the late TV presenter, who worked closely with the Queen Consort in support of Battersea
Tom Hardy pays tribute to ‘laughter and kindness’ of Paul O’Grady
“Such a lovely lovely human. Thankyou for all you have done the laughter and the kindness and for your love of dogs,” writes British actor Tom Hardy.
“You will be missed.”
Paul O’Grady’s poignant words on death and counting his blessings
In 2013, Paul O’Grady shared his thoughts on his mortality.
“I do count my blessings,” he said, according to The Mirror. “I have had two heart attacks, and if I get to 60 that will be amazing. I don’t fear anything nowadays.
“There has to be an angel out there. They are trying to steer me out of trouble 24 hours a day.”
Ellie Harrison reports.
Paul O’Grady’s poignant words on death and counting his blessings
Presenter and comedian, who has died aged 67, had said that it would be ‘amazing’ if he got to 60
Divina de Campo leads Drag Race UK tributes to ‘titan’ Paul O’Grady
RuPaul’s Drag Race UK star Divina de Campo said Paul O’Grady “reached new heights and truly was a drag star”.
The comedian and TV and radio presenter, who died on Tuesday evening aged 67, rose to fame on the nightclub circuit with his larger-than-life alter ego Lily Savage.
Names from across the drag world have paid tribute to him.
The Vivienne, Cheryl Hole and Cheddar Gorgeous were among those who hailed O’Grady’s legacy on social media.
Imy Brighty-Potts reports.
Divina de Campo leads Drag Race UK tributes to ‘titan’ Paul O’Grady
Tributes also came from The Vivienne, Cheryl Hole and Cheddar Gorgeous.
Voices: What Lily Savage’s legacy means to drag queens like me
“Lily was a strong-willed activist, who stood up for our community during the most difficult times,” writes Tia Kofi.
What Lily Savage’s legacy means to drag queens like me | Tia Kofi
Lily was a strong-willed activist, who stood up for our community during the most difficult times
Paul O’Grady ‘improved the lives of Britain’s LGBT+ community’ – tributes
Paul O’Grady improved the lives of Britain’s LGBT+ community and his cultural impact resonates across the world, fellow comedian Eddie Izzard said on Wednesday (29 March) as Sir Elton John, Queen Consort Camilla and Ken Bruce led tributes.
Alastair Jamieson reports.
Paul O’Grady ‘improved the lives of Britain’s LGBT+ community’
Star also worked with Camilla to help Battersea Dogs’ Home
Tribute: Paul O’Grady: The ultimate outsider who became a national treasure
The roof-raising riot, who combined warm compassion with outrageously spiky wit, has died unexpectedly aged 67. The Independent’s Michael Hogan looks back on his glittering career.
Paul O’Grady: The ultimate outsider who became a national treasure
The roof-raising riot, who combined warm compassion with outrageously spiky wit, has died unexpectedly aged 67. Michael Hogan looks back on his glittering career
Video: Paul O'Grady feeds pigs in final Instagram post
Queen ‘deeply saddened’ by death of fellow dog-lover Paul O’Grady
Camilla has shared her sadness at the news that TV presenter and comedian Paul O’Grady has died aged 67.
The Queen Consort shared a special bond with the late star, and worked closely with him in their support of Battersea Dogs & Cats Home.
She will be sharing her sympathies with Paul’s family privately in due course, the Palace said in a statement.
Full story:
Official statement from the Palace paid tribute to the late TV presenter, who worked closely with the Queen Consort in support of Battersea
‘I’ve been no use to anyone today,’ says Alan Carr
Alan Carr has responded to the news of O’Grady’s death after a day of grieving.
Carr shared a selfie of him and his fellow comedian on Instagram with the caption: “I’ve been no use to anyone today.”
He remembered: “Having dinner with Paul O’Grady was the closest any of us would get to having dinner with Dorothy Parker or Truman Capote – he would have you literally in hysterics regaling these showbiz anecdotes and quips from Marlene Dietrich to Cilla Black to The Royals to the Disappointer Sisters – it seemed like he knew everyone.”
The former Chatty Man host also recalled a joke he’d heard O’Grady tell recently: “My friend asked him... ‘do you think you’ll go to heaven Paul?’ Quick as a whip he replied ‘I hope not, I won’t know anyone.’”
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies