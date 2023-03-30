✕ Close Paul O’Grady: TV star and comedian dies at the age of 67

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyArts email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Fans, friends and colleagues are continuing to pay tribute to Paul O’Grady, who died on Tuesday evening (28 March), aged 67.

Queen Camilla, Elton John, Lorraine Kelly, Piers Morgan, Joe Lycett and others from the TV industry have paid tribute, as well as MPs at PMQs on Wednesday afternoon (29 March).

Dominic Raab was mocked after incorrectly paying tribute to the “incredible comic Paul Grayson”, instead of Paul O’Grady.

“Paul Grayson was an incredible comic, but he also...” Raab said during PMQs on Wednesday 29 March, before eventually correcting himself.

In 2013, O’Grady made a poignant comment on death and living past the age of 60.

Throughout his career, the TV host, known for his drag persona Lily Savage, won numerous accolades including a TV Bafta, a British Comedy Award, and a National Television Award for The Paul O’Grady Show.

He was also known for his love for animals. He lived in a farmhouse in Kent with his husband Andre Portasio along with a menagerie of animals including four dogs, goats, sheep, chickens and barn owls.