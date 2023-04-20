✕ Close Paul O’Grady’s funeral details revealed as local community invited to pay respects

Paul O’Grady will be laid to rest today in a private ceremony featuring a special tribute from dogs from Battersea Dogs & Cats Home, who will form a guard of honour.

The TV icon, who rose to fame as his drag queen alter ego Lily Savage before going on to host a string of TV shows, died “unexpectedly but peacefully” at home last month aged 67.

His funeral will take place this afternoon and will feature a guard of honour with dogs, in a special nod to O’Grady’s work as an ambassador for Battersea Dogs & Cats Home in 2012. He rehomed five dogs while filming his ITV series Paul O’Grady: For The Love Of Dogs.

Local fans are also expected to line the streets to pay their respects as O’Grady’s coffin is led through his home town of Aldington in Kent.

It comes after O’Grady’s husband Andre Portasio posted in local Facebook groups inviting the local school and community to mourn the comedian, expressing his “deep gratitude” for the “overwhelming outpouring of support and love” he has received in the wake of his spouse’s death.