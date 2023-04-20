Paul O’Grady funeral – live: Lily Savage icon to be laid to rest with special tribute from Battersea Dogs Home
Andre Portasio, the comedian’s husband, invites residents to watch procession in O’Grady’s hometown of Aldington in Kent, before the private funeral service
Paul O’Grady will be laid to rest today in a private ceremony featuring a special tribute from dogs from Battersea Dogs & Cats Home, who will form a guard of honour.
The TV icon, who rose to fame as his drag queen alter ego Lily Savage before going on to host a string of TV shows, died “unexpectedly but peacefully” at home last month aged 67.
His funeral will take place this afternoon and will feature a guard of honour with dogs, in a special nod to O’Grady’s work as an ambassador for Battersea Dogs & Cats Home in 2012. He rehomed five dogs while filming his ITV series Paul O’Grady: For The Love Of Dogs.
Local fans are also expected to line the streets to pay their respects as O’Grady’s coffin is led through his home town of Aldington in Kent.
It comes after O’Grady’s husband Andre Portasio posted in local Facebook groups inviting the local school and community to mourn the comedian, expressing his “deep gratitude” for the “overwhelming outpouring of support and love” he has received in the wake of his spouse’s death.
O’Grady’s fans are arriving to watch the TV star’s procession in Aldington.
Andre Portasio, the former ballet dancer who had a huge impact on ‘rogue’ Paul O’Grady
As Paul O’Grady’s family prepares to bid him his final farewell, we take a closer look at the relationship between him and his husband Andre Portasio.
Read more here:
Andre Portasio, the ballet dancer who had a huge impact on ‘rogue’ Paul O’Grady
The couple were married for six years
Fans pay tribute to Paul O’Grady on social media
Ahead of the funeral, fans of Paul O’Grady have taken to social media to pay their last respects to the late TV star.
What time does the funeral procession start?
The private funeral of Paul O’Grady will take place in Aldington, but memorials and other marks of respect to the late presenter have been planned in other parts of the country.
Here’s everything you need to know abot the funeral procession:
What time does Paul O’Grady’s funeral start, where is it and who’s attending?
Presenter is being buried in Kent village where he died last month
Linda Thorson explains why the late Queen adored Paul O’Grady
Linda Thorson said that the late Queen Elizabeth II adored Paul O’Grady, and was “very at ease” with him.
Canadian actor Thorson, 75, said that O’Grady had a unique connection with the late Queen.
Ellie Muir reports:
Linda Thorson explains why the late Queen adored Paul O’Grady
The late TV presenter and the late Queen met for tea and often exchanged jokes
Battersea Dogs to form guard of honour for funeral
Paul O’Grady’s funeral will feature a guard of honour with dogs from Battersea Dogs and Cats Home.
The canine guard of honour is a special nod to O'Grady, who became an ambassador for the animal charity in 2012 and rehomed five dogs while filming his multiple award-winning ITV show Paul O'Grady: For The Love Of Dogs.
The procession leading to the private service is expected to carry O'Grady's coffin through his home town of Aldington in Kent, with local fans expected to gather along the streets to pay their respects and mourn the TV personality.
Animal lover Paul O’Grady toasted by campaigner ahead of funeral
Prominent animal welfare campaigner Dominic Dyer paid tribute to Paul O’Grady ahead of the late star’s funeral this afternoon.
O’Grady, who made a TV sidekick out of his dog Buster, was known for his love of animals and work with wildlife charities.
Dyer said O’Grady will receive “a wonderful send-off for a wonderful person” on a day that will include a special tribute from dogs of the Battersea Dogs and Cats home.
Wildlife park to host wake for Paul O’Grady
After O’Grady’s funeral in Aldington, a private wake is planned at Port Lympne Safari Park, three miles down the road.
The late star often judged animal competitions at the park. In a tribute after his death on 28 March, staff said: “We are deeply saddened to hear about the passing of Paul O’Grady - a local supporter of Port Lympne and the world we do.
“We were incredibly grateful to have him visit us.”
Port Lympne, is home to more than 900 rare and endangered animals on a 600 acre reserve.
Who is Andre Portasio?
Andre Portasio is a former-professional ballet dancer. He began dating entertainer Paul O’ Grady, in 2006, before the pair married in the summer of 2017.
Portasio used to perform with the English National Ballet.
The two were married in a 30-minute ceremony in the gardens of The Goring Hotel, central London, on 5 August 2017.
Guests such as actors Ian McKellen and Michael Cashman and comedian Julian Clary attended the reception.
BBC pays tribute to Paul O’Grady airing Blankety Blank show with Lily Savage
Ahead of O’Grady’s funeral, the BBC paid tribute by airing an episode of quiz show Blankety Blank featuring the late star’s drag alter ego Lily Savage.
Watch a clip below:
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies