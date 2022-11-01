Jump to content

Penn Badgley responds to request from TikTok star Quinn Hardy in viral video

Popular TikTok user said it was his ‘life’s goal’ to make a video with the ‘Gossip Girl’ star

Isobel Lewis
Tuesday 01 November 2022 11:03
Comments
Penn Badgley joins Taylor Swift TikTok trend

Penn Badgley has gone viral as he responded to a TikTok by popular creator Quinn Hardy.

The Gossip Girl and You star joined the video platform in October to take part in Taylor Swift’s “Anti-Hero” challenge and has already amassed more than 600,000 followers.

One person to celebrate Badgley’s TikTok was 21-year-old Hardy, who posts under the name @quinickle and has more than 2.9 million followers.

On his second account @quinnickleshow, Hardy posted a video of himself sitting on his bed, asking Badgley to collaborate with him on TikTok.

“Penn Badgley has a TikTok now, so I’ve made it my life’s goal to make a video with Penn Badgley,” Hardy said at rapid speed.

“Hey Penn Badgley, it’s me Quinn Hardy, hello Penn Badgley. Hello Gossip Girl and You and also many other things including your podcast, Penn Badgley. Please, please make a video with me. Penn Badgley.”

Badgley could be seen alongside Hardy’s video looking confused as he zoomed the camera closer and closer into his face.

The actor captioned his post: “Hi Quinn #quinnhardy #quinnhardy #quinnhardy #quinnhardy #quinnhardy #quinnhardy #quinnhardy #quinnhardy #quinnhardy #quinnhardy #quinnhardy #quinnhardy #quinnhardy #quinnhardy #quinnhardy #quinnhardy #quinnhardy #quinnhardy #quinnhardy #quinnhardy #quinnhardy #quinnhardy #quinnhardy #quinnhardy #pennbadgley.”

The video has been watched more than 10 million times, with one commenter joking: “I think he forgot to mention Penn Badgley.”

“Not Joe getting a taste of his own medicine,” another wrote, in reference to his character on the Netflix show You, in which Badgley plays obsessive stalker Joe Goldberg.

The series returns for its fourth season in February, which will be set in London and star Charlotte Ritchie and Lukas Gage.

In his first TikTok video, Badgley appeared as Joe while lip-syncing the lyrics: “It’s me, hi. I’m the problem, it’s me” from Swift’s song “Anti-Hero”.

